Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Water Authority to give reward upto Rs 5000 by just calling this number; Know more

    The Kerala Water Authority  has decided to give reward as an incentive to the public who report water misuse and water theft in public taps to the concerned officials.

    Kerala Water Authority to give reward upto Rs 5000 by just calling this number; Know more rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Water Authority has decided to give reward as an incentive to the public who report water misuse and water theft in public taps to the concerned officials. 10 per cent of the fine imposed for water misuse and theft (maximum Rs. 5000) will be paid as reward. The authority will keep the names of those providing such information confidential.

    Information regarding water misuse and theft can be reported by calling the Water Authority's toll-free number 1916. There will be certain conditions applied for getting rewards regarding this matter. Permanent and temporary (including family and HR) employees of Kerala Water Authority and their family members are not eligible for reward. Rewards will be given only when the penalty amount has recieved to the authority. 

    Video and photo as evidence should be sent to the respective division's Executive Engineer's mobile number, 9495998258 or email rmc2internal@gmail.com. Only those who provide exact location will be considered. Complaints received in 1916 will be immediately forwarded to the Executive Engineer. The Executive Engineers should send the details to the Revenue Monitoring Department of the Authority through email within 24 hours of receiving the complaint. 

    The number of outstanding connections has increased after the Kerala Water Authority increased its water charges by one paisa per litre. Although the measures to cut off defaulting water connections have been tightened from April 1, 2023, it has been observed that misuse of fresh water and water theft is increasing following the disconnection measures.

    Taking this into consideration, the Water Authority has decided to reward those who report water theft in order to create awareness that it is the duty of the public to prevent misuse of water


     

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained: What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, treatment and more anr

    Explained: What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, treatment and more

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; check details AJR

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; see pics

    Heartbreaking Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH

    Heartbreaking! Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH

    Drugs worth Rs 100 crore found on Andaman coast destroyed by Customs, Excise officials anr

    Drugs worth Rs 100 crore found on Andaman coast destroyed by Customs, Excise officials

    Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Manish Sisodia to October 4 AJR

    Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Manish Sisodia to October 4

    Recent Stories

    Seattle University to posthumously confer degree on Jaahnavi Kandula AVV

    Seattle University to posthumously confer degree on Jaahnavi Kandula

    Explained: What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, treatment and more anr

    Explained: What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, treatment and more

    Cricket ODI Rankings Shuffle: Australia claims No. 1 spot, India climbs to second as Pakistan slips osf

    ODI Rankings Shuffle: Australia claims No. 1 spot, India climbs to second as Pakistan slips

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; check details AJR

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; see pics

    Valley of Flowers to Monet's Garden: 7 places for flower lovers ATG

    Valley of Flowers to Monet's Garden: 7 places for flower lovers

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon