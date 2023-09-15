Kerala Water Authority to give reward upto Rs 5000 by just calling this number; Know more

The Kerala Water Authority has decided to give reward as an incentive to the public who report water misuse and water theft in public taps to the concerned officials.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Water Authority has decided to give reward as an incentive to the public who report water misuse and water theft in public taps to the concerned officials. 10 per cent of the fine imposed for water misuse and theft (maximum Rs. 5000) will be paid as reward. The authority will keep the names of those providing such information confidential.

Information regarding water misuse and theft can be reported by calling the Water Authority's toll-free number 1916. There will be certain conditions applied for getting rewards regarding this matter. Permanent and temporary (including family and HR) employees of Kerala Water Authority and their family members are not eligible for reward. Rewards will be given only when the penalty amount has recieved to the authority.

Video and photo as evidence should be sent to the respective division's Executive Engineer's mobile number, 9495998258 or email rmc2internal@gmail.com. Only those who provide exact location will be considered. Complaints received in 1916 will be immediately forwarded to the Executive Engineer. The Executive Engineers should send the details to the Revenue Monitoring Department of the Authority through email within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

The number of outstanding connections has increased after the Kerala Water Authority increased its water charges by one paisa per litre. Although the measures to cut off defaulting water connections have been tightened from April 1, 2023, it has been observed that misuse of fresh water and water theft is increasing following the disconnection measures.

Taking this into consideration, the Water Authority has decided to reward those who report water theft in order to create awareness that it is the duty of the public to prevent misuse of water



