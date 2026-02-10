Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis celebrates BJP-Mahayuti's 'historic victory' in Zilla Parishad polls, stating the party has expanded its reach beyond urban areas. PM Modi echoed the sentiment, attributing the win to good governance.

Fadnavis Hails 'Historic Victory' in ZP Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday remarked that the BJP has successfully expanded its reach across the state, surpassing its previous electoral milestones. CM Fadnavis said, "In 2014, we shattered the perception that BJP is an urban party. We performed even better in 2017 and the results after that are before everyone."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for reposing their trust in the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in the Zilla Parishad elections. Fadnavis attributed the major and historic victory to the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President Nitin Gadkari. He also lauded the efforts of state president Ravindra Chavan, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, and workers in the election. Fadnavis congratulated all those elected to the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

In a post on X, Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "Once again, BJP is number 1... A resounding victory for BJP-Mahayuti...! Following the municipal and municipal corporation elections, the people have once again shown their strong support to BJP and Mahayuti in the Zilla Parishad elections as well. I extend my heartfelt thanks to them in crores. We all together will strive to prove worthy of the trust you have placed in BJP and Mahayuti, and I assure you of that. Under the successful leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the guidance of Union Home Minister Hon. Amitbhai Shah and BJP's Hon. National President Nitin Gadkari ji, this major and historic victory has been achieved by BJP-Mahayuti. The tireless efforts put in by our state president Ravindra Chavhan, my cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, and workers in this election are invaluable. I sincerely congratulate each one of them. My deepest congratulations to all those elected to the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti, and my very best wishes for their future journey!"

PM Modi Says Mandate Reflects Support for Good Governance

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of Maharashtra have once again reposed their faith in the BJP-led Mahayuti, following the alliance's strong performance in the Zilla Parishad elections. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that after the convincing mandate in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council polls, the latest results reflect widespread support for the Mahayuti across both rural and urban parts of the State. He said the mandate shows that the people of Maharashtra favour good governance and an alliance that works in harmony with the State's rich cultural ethos.

"Once again, Maharashtra blesses BJP and Mahayuti! After the resounding success of the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections, the people of Maharashtra have given a strong mandate to us in the Zilla Parishad elections. It is clear that across rural and urban Maharashtra, the people of the state want good governance and an alliance which works in the spirit of the state's glorious culture. I express gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, " PM Modi posted on X. He said the victory was a result of the alliance's outreach, highlighting the Maharashtra government's performance and the NDA's vision of development-oriented governance."My compliments to every worker of the Mahayuti for working tirelessly on the ground and elaborating on the solid track record of the Maharashtra Government as well as NDA's vision for good governance," he added in X post.

Decisive Mandate for BJP-Mahayuti

The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a decisive victory in the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections, with results announced on Monday according to the State Election Commission. The ruling alliance secured an overwhelming 552 of the total 731 seats across the State. (ANI)