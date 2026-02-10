Tripura's Skill Development Directorate has launched IIT Delhi-led advanced IT training under PMKVY 4.0. Inaugurated at NIT Agartala, the initiative includes MoUs with IBM and HCL to enhance industry-driven training and job opportunities.

In a major boost to advanced skill development in the Northeast, the Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, on Monday launched IIT Delhi-led Advanced IT and Emerging Technology Skill Development Programmes under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0. The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Industry Hub for Financing of Advanced Research (IHFC) and the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of IIT Delhi. The programme was inaugurated at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala and marked a significant step towards making Tripura's youth future-ready by equipping them with skills aligned to emerging technologies and evolving industry demands.

Industry Partnerships and Placements

A key highlight of the launch was the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with global technology leaders IBM and HCL. IT Secretary, Govt of Tripura, Kiran Gitte, told ANI that the partnerships aim to strengthen industry-driven training through live projects, internships, and enhanced placement opportunities for students from Tripura.

Programme Curriculum and Delivery

Under PMKVY 4.0, IIT Delhi will deliver specialised training in cutting-edge domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The programmes will place strong emphasis on face-to-face classroom instruction and hands-on lab-based learning, conducted by IIT faculty and industry experts.

First Phase of Training

In the first phase, 300 engineering graduates will be trained in collaboration with premier institutions, including NIT Agartala, NIELIT Agartala, MSME Tool Room Agartala, and Tripura University.

Vision for 'Skill Tripura, Skilled India'

Inaugurating the programme, Director of IIT Delhi, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, lauded the efforts of the Government of Tripura and expressed confidence that such initiatives would ensure students from the state become both future-ready and employment-ready. Secretary to the Government of Tripura, Kiran Gitte, said the initiative reflects the state government's strong commitment to bridging the education-industry gap and preparing youth for national and global employment markets. Ranjan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, has also said to ANI after the program that this is an excellent initiative taken up by govt of Tripura that must be appreciated, and the programme reinforces the vision of "Skill Tripura, Skilled India," positioning Tripura as an emerging hub for advanced technology talent in the Northeast. (ANI)