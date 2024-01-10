Kerala: Virtual queue booking for Makaravilakku at Sabarimala begins

The virtual queue booking for Sabarimala darshan during Makaravilakku season was started today for days between January 16 and January 20. The Devaswom Board also clarified that virtual queuing tickets are mandatory for Ayyappa devotees arriving for the darshan.

Pathanamthitta: The virtual queue booking for Sabarimala darshan during Makaravilakku season was started today for days between January 16 and January 20. Around 50,000 people can book for darshan on 16 January and 60,000 people per day from January 17 to January 20. The Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashant informed that spot booking will be allowed only in three centers namely Pampa, Nilakkal, and Vandiperiyar these days.

From the 16th to the 20th, facilities have been arranged to accommodate more devotees for darshan. The president of the Devaswom Board said that the devotees should make use of this facility. The Devaswom Board also clarified that virtual queuing tickets are mandatory for Ayyappa devotees arriving for the darshan.

An average of 90,000 people climb the pathinettampadi every day. The pilgrims reach Sannidhanam from an 18-hour queue. More police personnel will be deployed from Pampa to Sannidhanam to control the traffic. The handrail near Sopanam collapsed due to a rush of pilgrims yesterday.

