Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Vigilance receives complaint seeking probe on 'payments' to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena

    According to reports, Veena Vijayan and her company, Exalogic Solutions, had a contract with the CMRL to offer the latter IT, marketing consulting, and software services. The income tax department has reportedly claimed that no services were, however, provided. She allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from sand mining company CMRL.

    Kerala: Vigilance receives complaint seeking probe on 'payments' to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint demanding an investigation into the allegations against Veena Vijayan, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and political leaders who allegedly received money from the CMRL company. The complaint was filed by Kalamassery native and activist Girish Babu. 

    Also read Veena Vijayan's 'payment' dealings need thorough investigation: Kerala Governor

    In a previous ruling concerning a tax dispute between the IT department and the CMRL corporation, the Income Tax Dispute Resolution Committee said Veena received payment from CMRL for services that were not provided. A number of politicians, including leaders of the Congress, the CPM, and the IUML from the state, were named in the order as having allegedly received funds from the business.

    Under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Girish Babu sought an investigation into the accused. The Governor has also received a copy of the complaint.

    At the same time, it is now evident that the CPI(M) will not speak up on the controversy surrounding Veena Vijayan. CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Monday walked out of a press meet when media persons raised the matter. He did not give ears to the question.

    Govindan got up and left, declaring "enough," just as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was mentioned. He said, "I have no plans of explaining anything."

    It appears that the CPM State Secretariat's written statement, which was unusual in the way it defended the daughter of a party leader, will serve as the last declaration from the party. The August 10 statement claimed that the "monthly bribe" controversy was false information spread in anticipation of the Puthuppally bye-election. The CPM described the agreement as one that was "legally" entered into by both companies acting in compliance with the law. Additionally, it stated that the funds purportedly paid to Veena were sent via a bank, indicating that they were legitimate legal transfers.

    Also read: Kerala CPI(M) backs CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan over ‘payments’

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    With Moon in sight, ISRO now aims for the Sun; all you need to know about Aditya-L1 AJR

    With Moon in sight, ISRO now aims for the Sun; all you need to know about Aditya-L1

    Explained What has triggered fresh spell of incessant rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh snt

    Explained: What has triggered fresh spell of incessant rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh?

    Karnataka: Increase in polyester tricolor flag sales raises concerns

    Karnataka: Increase in polyester tricolor flag sales raises concerns

    Karnataka Congress gears up for Lok Sabha Election 2024 battle

    Karnataka Congress gears up for Lok Sabha Election 2024 battle

    Chandrayaan-3 successfully undergoes near-circular moon orbit in latest ISRO maneuver AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 successfully undergoes near-circular moon orbit in latest ISRO maneuver

    Recent Stories

    Pumpkin to Chia: 7 nutrient-packed seeds for effective weight loss AJR EAI

    Pumpkin to Chia: 7 nutrient-packed seeds for effective weight loss

    'Chicago Typewriter' to 'Save Me': 7 most underrated K-dramas MSW

    'Chicago Typewriter' to 'Save Me': 7 most underrated K-dramas

    With Moon in sight, ISRO now aims for the Sun; all you need to know about Aditya-L1 AJR

    With Moon in sight, ISRO now aims for the Sun; all you need to know about Aditya-L1

    From Taali to Ghoomer: 9 upcoming webseries, movies to watch this week ADC

    Taali to Ghoomer: 9 upcoming webseries, movies to watch this week

    OMG 2': Why was Aarush Varma not allowed to watch his film? Read THIS RBA

    'OMG 2': Why was Aarush Varma not allowed to watch his film? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon