Kerala: TV actress, friend arrested for honey trapping, swindling Rs 11 lakh from elderly man

Television actress Nithya Sasi and her friend Binu were arrested by Paravur police for honey-trapping an elderly man and swindling Rs 11 lakh from him. The victim is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

Kollam: A television actress and a friend were detained after they were accused of honey-trapping an old man in Paravur and demanding Rs 11 lakh from him. Nithya Sasi (32), a native of Malayalapuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Binu, a resident of Kalaikode, Paravur, were both taken into custody. According to the police, the victim is a 75-year-old ex-serviceman from Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, who was also a former employee of Kerala University. Nithya is also a lawyer.

Also read: Kerala cops cook tapioca, chicken curry in police station; Top cops seek explanation after video goes viral

The incident pertinent to the case started on May 24. The complainant was trying to rent a place when Nithya called him on the phone.

A few days later, Nithya visited the house and made friends with the man. He said in his complaint that she had intimidated him inside the home and made him undress before they took nude pictures together. According to the complainant, Binu took the photos.

In addition to threatening to post the images on social media, the duo sought Rs 25 lakh. The victim paid Rs. 11 lakh following repeated threats. When they asked for more money, the victim lodged a complaint on July 18 with the Paravur police. The victim called the duo to his flat in Pattom on the pretext of paying the remaining money as per the direction of the police. From there, duo were arrested and produced in court.