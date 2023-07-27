Kerala cops cook tapioca, chicken curry in police station; Top cops seek explanation after video goes viral

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elavumthitta police cooked tapioca and chicken curry inside the police station in Pathanamthitta district. The video of their cooking skills went viral followed by which a top official sought an explanation from the cops.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Policemen who cooked tapioca and chicken curry inside Elavumthitta police station have landed in trouble. After the cooking video went viral, a top official sought an explanation. 

    On social media, a video of chicken curry and tapioca being prepared and consumed went viral. The South Region IG has demanded an explanation for preparing food while on duty. The policemen in the video received praise from many viewers, including positive comments.

    It is interesting to note that the senior official acted after the video of cooking the popular Kerala dish of tapioca and chicken curry and served it in a leaf as a song played received a lot of attention.

    (More details are awaited)

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
