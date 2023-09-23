Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details

    There will be traffic restrictions along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shangumugham on Sunday from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m due to the Kovalam Marathon. Passengers are advised to take the necessary steps accordingly.

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Due to the Kovalam Marathon, there will be restrictions on traffic along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shangumugham on Sunday from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Kovalam to Chakka junction and Chakka to Shangumugham bypass roads will have restrictions enforced by the city police during this time.

    Also read: Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on September 24; Read details

    Vehicles travelling from Kovalam to Chakka will have to turn around at the Kovalam junction and continue on the parallel route. The east side lane of the bypass route will be open to vehicular traffic in both directions. It is recommended that travellers planning to go to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport make travel arrangements well in advance, taking into account the possibility of traffic congestion while the restrictions are in place.

    The public can report complaints and suggestions in this regard on phone numbers 9497930055 and 9497990005.

    The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of Young Indians, a voluntary organization, is organizing the 'Kovalam Marathon', which calls out the need to protect oceans and live a healthy life. The competition has different categories like Full Marathon (42.2 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), 10K Fun (10 km) and Fun Run (five km).

    The Kovalam Marathon also holds the distinction of being the first complete marathon to be run in the state's capital that adhered to international standards. The marathon is only open to pre-registered participants. Water, electrolytes, and snacks, as well as a T-shirt and a medal for running the marathon, will be provided.
     

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on September 24; Read details anr

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on September 24; Read details

    New Parliament is like Modi Marriot; Better use would be found for it after regime change in 2024: Congress

    New Parliament is like Modi Marriot; Better use would be found for it after regime change in 2024: Congress

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR -620 September 23 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-620 September 23 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala News LIVE 23 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    If US had to pick between India and Canada it would Former Pentagon Official reveals gcw

    'If US had to pick between India and Canada, it would...': Former Pentagon Official reveals

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90 anr

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

    India slams Pakistan says it has worlds worst human rights record asks to stop cross border terrorism gcw

    India slams Pakistan, says it has 'world's worst human rights record'; asks to stop cross border terrorism

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Eric Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films ATG

    Eric: Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon