    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students

    Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday (June 24) said that anyone who spreads false content on social media targeting school students will face consequences. 

    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Education Minister V Sivankutty said that those propagandists on social media who provide false information to students would face strict punishments. After launching the state-wide cleaning campaign at the Director of Public Education's office in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister made this statement to the media.

    "It is clear that there is a planned plan in place to influence students through social media. The goal is to lead students off track," the minister claimed. He urged the teachers and parents to exercise extreme caution in these matters. His statement comes amid a YouTuber 'Thoppi' was arrested for using obscene language. The Public Education Department will take legal action against anyone who spreads incorrect information about it on social media. The minister declared that there will be no compromising on this issue.

    In order to accomplish the cleanliness goal, he emphasised the need of maintaining the cleanliness of the school and its surroundings.

    "Educational institution offices should always be clean. Adopt a policy governing workplace hygiene standards for employees. Make sure trash cans, recycling bins, cleaning supplies, paper towels, and hand sanitizers are available," the minister said.

    As Kerala is witnessing a surge in fever cases, the Minister ordered to maintain a hygiene policy in schools and offices.

    "Every office should create a cleaning schedule with daily, weekly, and monthly responsibilities. Employees must maintain their desks and adjacent areas neat and organised. In the bathrooms and communal spaces, there should be notices and reminders on using hand sanitizers and disposing of garbage properly. Maintaining personal hygiene is important, and facilities like soap and hand sanitizers should be available and used. Bins for trash should be empty on a regular basis," said Sivankutty. 

    The minister also made it clear that top authorities should conduct routine inspections to check for compliance with sanitary standards
     

