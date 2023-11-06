Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Thrikkakara municipality to enforce restrictions on hotels during night amid increase in sale of drugs

    The Thrikkakara Municipality has decided to shut down all hotels and business establishments from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to an increase in the sale of drugs in the state

    Kerala: Thrikkakara municipality to enforce restrictions on hotels during night amid increase in sale of drugs rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Ernakulam: The Thrikkakara Municipality has decided to shut down all hotels and business establishments from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The municipality informed that the new action is in the context of an increase in the sale of drugs.

    The decision came after the conflicts happened in the nighttime program at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. In a meeting held last day under the leadership of the municipal council, it was decided to close hotels and shops by 11 p.m. The decision was taken in a meeting attended by representatives of the hotel's merchant association, Kerala Police and excise officials. In the first phase, the restriction is for six months. The decision will be implemented after approval at the next municipal council.

    The people working in the Kakkanad areas like Info Park, Smart City, and Collectorate will be affected the most. There are thousands of techies working in various organizations.  The plan is to implement the new decision by joining hands with the municipality and the police. However, a section of traders and the general public are against this.

    Meanwhile, the police have identified more suspects in the conflict that took place during the Manaveeyam nightlife. The police got the information from Shiva, one of the accused who was arrested yesterday. The police said that the accused were under the influence of alcohol and assaulted others.

    Meanwhile, the person in the footage of the beating yesterday has not yet been identified. The case has been taken against the accused under the bailable sections. Police have intensified their search for other accused.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route AJR

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route

    Kerala: Minister R Bindu remains tight-lipped on Rs 30,500 sanctioned by govt to buy eyeglasses anr

    Kerala: Minister R Bindu remains tight-lipped on Rs 30,500 sanctioned by govt to buy eyeglasses

    Heeralal Samariya takes oath as Central Information Commission chief

    Heeralal Samariya takes oath as Central Information Commission chief

    Alimony and matrimonial rights at risk in case of post-marriage religious conversion: Karnataka Hight Court vkp

    Alimony and matrimonial rights at risk in case of post-marriage religious conversion: Karnataka HC

    Geologist murder in Bengaluru flat: Police probes raids carried out by lady officer

    Geologist's murder in Bengaluru flat: Police probes raids carried out by lady officer

    Recent Stories

    Israel arrests prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for 'inciting terrorism' amid Gaza conflict (WATCH) snt

    Israel arrests prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for 'inciting terrorism' amid Gaza conflict (WATCH)

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route AJR

    Supreme Court denies hearing PFI's UAPA ban challenge, recommends high court route

    You sneak into countries Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post gcw

    'You sneak into countries...': Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post

    Happy Birthday Raha Kapoor: 5 things Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed about their daughter RKK

    Happy Birthday Raha Kapoor: 5 things Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed about their daughter

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4999 Check features how to install more gcw

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4,999; Check features, how to install & more

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon