    Kerala: Three including CPI(M) branch secretary arrested for assaulting cop

    Three people including CPM branch secretary Selvaraj, his brother Sundaran and Akhil were arrested for assaulting a telecommunication CPO R Biju. 

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A cop was assaulted by a group of three men on Friday (June 16) morning at Bakery Junction in the state's capital. Following the incident, the police arrested all three that also included a Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) branch secretary.

    The Museum police of Thiruvananthapuram arrested CPM branch secretary Selvaraj, his brother Sundaran and Akhil. The trio was seen beating up telecommunication CPO R Biju in the CCTV footage.

    R Biju, a civil police officer, was beaten up after he barged into the CPM branch secretary's house in a drunken state. Biju is also facing a departmental investigation for not showing up for work. A case has also been filed against the cop, Biju, for barging into the house of the CPM branch secretary.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
