A Kerala-based software professional was arrested at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for allegedly sexually harassing a stewardess on an Air India flight from Dubai. The accused was taken into custody after a complaint from the crew.

Hyderabad: A Kerala-based software professional was arrested by Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police following allegations of sexual harassment on an Air India flight from Dubai to Hyderabad (AI-2204) on Friday. The accused, identified as Biniyam Nazar in his 30s, reportedly touched a stewardess inappropriately while she was working on the plane. Crew members noticed that Nazar appeared intoxicated and immediately informed the captain and ground staff.

After landing, Nazar claimed he had lost his passport. When the cabin crew searched his seat, they discovered a handwritten note containing obscene and abusive remarks directed at an air hostess.

Case under various sections

Following a complaint by the senior cabin crew member, the police registered a case under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty), 75(1)(ii) (sexual harassment), and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was taken into custody and produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody for further proceedings.