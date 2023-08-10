Kerala: Tanur custodial death probe handed over to CBI

Tanur custodial death: Currently, the case is being probed by the crime branch. DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib proposed transferring the case to the CBI. Following this, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan granted consent to the proposal.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has handed over the alleged Tanur custodial death probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The file in this regard was signed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Aug 9). The family of the deceased Thamir Jiffri welcomed the government's decision and said that they trust CBI and believe the truth will be revealed.

Police assault was identified as one of the reasons for death in Thamir Jiffri's post-mortem report. The Tanur Police's FIR states that he died after collapsing and exhibiting signs of drug usage. However, the Crime Branch investigation uncovered specific indications of "custodial torture." There were 21 wounds on Thamir's body, which indicates that he also had a serious physical assault

The 30-year-old man who was arrested for possession of drugs died in police custody on Tuesday (Aug 1). Thamir and five others were arrested by the police in the early hours of Tuesday after receiving a tip-off of a drug deal at the Tanur-Devadhar flyover. Thamir breathed his last at 4.30 am on Tuesday after he was shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state.

Following the incident, eight police officers including Sub-inspector R. D. Krishnalal were suspended by Thrissur range DIG Ajitha Beegum. The other suspended officers include Senior civil police officer K. Manoj, and civil police officers Sreekumar, Ashish Stephen, Jinesh, Abhimanyu, Vipin, and Albin Augustine. In order to ensure an unbiased inquiry into the man's death, the police made it clear that this was necessary.

