Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Suicide rates increase in Palakkad over threats from microfinance groups

    The number of suicide cases is increasing in Chittur, Palakkad, and surrounding areas due to threats from microfinance gangs. Around four individuals have committed suicide in the past three months.

    Kerala: Suicide rates increase in Palakkad over threats from microfinance groups rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Palakkad: The number of suicide cases is increasing in Chittur and surrounding areas due to threats of microfinance gangs. Around 4 individuals committed suicide due to the menacing influence of microfinance gangs in the past 3 months. Those who do not even have a daily job fall into the trap of these groups. The interest charged by them is 24 to 30 percent. The ordinary people who borrow money for necessities are in huge debt due to this.

    Read: One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 3

    The microfinance groups in Chittoor and neighboring areas are luring clients with enticing offers, promising swift and collateral-free access to funds. However, the darker side of these transactions emerges when repayments cease. Instead of support, borrowers face constant threats, profanity, and insults from these groups. Many of them committed suicide due to constant insults and threats.

    Jayakrishnan, a construction worker and a native of Valmuti, had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the microfinance group. He was told to pay Rs 716 per week. About half of the money has been repaid. However, the repayment stopped when he fell ill. As the repayments stopped, the microfinance team came to the house and started threatening him. Due to continuous insults and threats, Jayakrishnan committed suicide by hanging on a rope in his house. 

    Valsala, a tea shop worker at Attikad, committed suicide when she failed to pay the interest amount of Rs 1000 per week. Latha, a native of Vadavannur, and Manikyan, a native of Karippode, ended their lives in a similar situation. Women are at the top of interest groups.  A group is being established with local women as members, offering both small and large loans. However, the terms are raising concerns. The interest rates range from 24 to 30 percent, and borrowers are obligated to make weekly payments. If a single payment is missed, the team will come and create issues.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delighted to know you found joy PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You' note for India

    'Delighted to know you found joy...' PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You India' note

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australian DyPM Richard Marles to watch India Vs Australia final at Narendra Modi stadium

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australian DyPM Richard Marles to watch India Vs Australia final at Narendra Modi stadium

    One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 3

    One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 3

    Himachal Flood: 68 of 131 stone crushers in Beas basin illegal, says key report

    Himachal Floods: 68 of 131 stone crushers in Beas basin illegal, says probe report

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy's allegations regarding police list transfer as 'baseless' vkp

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations regarding police list transfer as ‘baseless’

    Recent Stories

    Technical glitch on X sparks speculation about ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's 2024 US Presidential run snt

    Technical glitch on X sparks speculation about ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's 2024 US Presidential run

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan scolds contestants and expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar

    cricket India vs Australia - History in ICC ODI World Cup battles osf

    India vs Australia - History in ICC ODI World Cup battles

    Delighted to know you found joy PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You' note for India

    'Delighted to know you found joy...' PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's musical 'Thank You India' note

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon