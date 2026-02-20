The CBI arrested Santosh Kumar, a proclaimed offender since 2011, in a Disproportionate Assets case from 2008. He allegedly shielded a public servant over Rs 85 lakh. He was traced to Delhi and arrested after being untraceable for years.

CBI Nabs Proclaimed Offender in 2008 Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Proclaimed Offender Santosh Kumar in connection with a Disproportionate Assets case. The case was registered on June 17, 2008, against Chandra Shekhar, then GM, BSNL, Rohtak, Santosh Kumar and others on allegations of conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

According to the CBI, "The accused Santosh Kumar projected himself as Director/Authorised representative of M/s LVL Infrastructure Ltd. and filed petitions claiming ownership of Rs. 85,00,000 recovered during search proceedings to shield the public servant and created a false ownership trail on the strength of forged and fake documents." A charge sheet in the case was filed in the Court of Spl. Judge, CBI, Ambala (now at Panchkula). The agency further stated, "The accused Santosh Kumar failed to join the trial and was declared a Proclaimed Offender on March 24, 2011. Despite sustained efforts, he remained untraceable. Recently, based on technical intelligence and ground verification, his location was pinpointed in Delhi, leading to his successful arrest by the CBI team." Santosh Kumar is being produced before the CBI Court at Panchkula.

Delhi Police ASI Arrested for Taking Bribe

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, PS Paschim Vihar, Delhi, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant. The CBI registered the instant case on February 7 against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from the complainant for favouring his brother in getting bail and threatened to implicate him in other cases too if the bribe amount was not paid. The CBI laid a trap on February 7 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant. The accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Absconder in Bank Fraud Case Arrested in Bengaluru

In another operation on February 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one absconder, Krishnamurti Raghunath, from Bengaluru. The accused was chargesheeted in three Bank Fraud cases of Kolkata. The accused K. Raghunath, the then Branch Manager, Bharat Overseas Bank Ltd. (now Indian Overseas Bank), Burrabazar Branch, Kolkata, in criminal conspiracy with others, created false current accounts in the name of fictitious firms and misappropriated funds of the Bank and caused wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs. 38.25 Lakhs approximately. (ANI)