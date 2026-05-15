The Kerala SSLC exam results show a 99.07% overall pass rate, with Kuttanad emerging as the top educational district with a 100% pass rate. Girls outperformed boys, and 30,514 students secured full A+ grades in this year's examination.

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results were announced on Friday, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 99.07 per cent.

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SSLC Result Highlights: Pass Percentage and Toppers

Kuttanad emerged as the top educational district with a 100 per cent pass rate, while Pathanamthitta recorded the highest pass percentage among revenue districts A total of 4,14,290 students appeared for the examination, of whom 4,10,456 qualified for higher studies.

The results were available from 3.30 PM on official government websites.

Detailed Performance Analysis

This year, 30,514 students secured full A+ grades, significantly lower than last year's figure of 61,449 students. Among them, 20,771 were girls, and 9,743 were boys. Girls outperformed boys overall, with a pass percentage of 99.22.

Exam and Evaluation Process

The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 30, while valuation was held between April 14 and May 2.

Exams were conducted across 3,031 centres in Kerala, with 386 students appearing from nine centres in Lakshadweep. Though 633 students had registered from seven Gulf centres, relaxations were granted in view of the conflict situation in West Asia.

In the absence of a new Education Minister, the results were announced by Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, who is also overseeing the Education Department. Joseph herself had secured the third rank in the 1986 SSLC examination before later joining the IAS.

In Kollam district, 11.6 per cent of students secured full A+ grades.

Under the private category, 251 students appeared for the examination and 189 passed, registering a success rate of 75.3 per cent.

Evaluation was conducted at 72 camps across the state.

How to Check Results and Next Steps

The results can be accessed through the "Namude Kerala" mobile application and via the IT Mission WhatsApp service at 9188619958. Results are also available through DigiLocker and WhatsApp services.

Applications for revaluation can be submitted between May 16 and May 21. The Save-a-Year (SAY) examinations are scheduled to be held in the first week of June, and the results are expected by the end of June. (ANI)