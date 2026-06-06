A tragic incident from Thrissur, Kerala, saw a 27-year-old man die after a tree fell on his house during heavy rains. Despite moving his mother to safety earlier, he stayed back and lost his life in the accident.

A tragic incident from Thrissur’s Manalur has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man after a large tree fell on his house during heavy rainfall early Saturday morning. The victim, identified as Vishnu of Thrishnath house, was found trapped under debris after the roof was struck by the fallen tree.

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Warning noticed, but tragedy strikes

According to reports, the family had noticed a day earlier that a tree located near their tiled-roof house was dangerously leaning and could collapse at any time. Taking precautionary measures, Vishnu ensured his mother, Valliyamma, was moved to a neighbour’s house for safety. However, he chose to stay back at their residence.

In the early hours around 6 AM, heavy rains battered the region, and the weakened tree eventually gave way. It crashed directly onto the room where Vishnu was sleeping, leaving him trapped under heavy debris.

Rescue efforts and hospital rush

Soon after the incident, local residents alerted authorities. Police and Fireforce personnel rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. The team had to cut through the fallen tree and debris to retrieve Vishnu.

He was immediately shifted to Thrissur District Hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors confirmed that he had already succumbed to his injuries before arrival.

The incident has left the local community in shock, highlighting the dangers posed by unstable trees during extreme weather conditions.