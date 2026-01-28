Pathanamthitta District Court granted bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a third sexual assault case after 18 days of arrest. A lower court had previously denied him bail in the case involving serious allegations.

The court allowed bail on the 18th day of his arrest, in connection with the third rape case. Earlier, on January 17, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla in Kerala denied bail to Rahul Mamkootathil.

Mamkootathil had earlier obtained relief from courts in the first two complaints filed against him, but was arrested and remanded to custody in connection with the third case.

Allegations in the Third Case

According to the prosecution, the third case is based on allegations that the MLA sexually assaulted a woman after allegedly calling her to a hotel on the promise of marriage. This third sexual assault complaint against the Palakkad MLA involves serious allegations such as physical assault, financial exploitation, and forced abortion.

Previous Bail Hearing Details

Earlier, the bail hearing was conducted in camera following a request by Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) MG Devi to prevent disclosure of the survivor's identity and details. The magistrate sought the opinion of the defence counsel, Shasthamangalam Ajith Kumar, on holding the hearing in a closed courtroom, after which the request was accepted. All persons not connected with the case were asked to leave the courtroom, and arguments were heard at length before the court dismissed the bail application.

Investigation into First Two Cases

Meanwhile, in the first sexual assault case, the High Court had stayed Mamkootathil's arrest, while a trial court had granted anticipatory bail in the second case.

On December 12, the investigation into the first alleged rape case against Mamkootathil was transferred to the State Police Crime Branch following an official order. The case was earlier handled by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner. With the transfer, both rape cases registered against the expelled Congress MLA are now being supervised by Assistant Inspector General of Police Poonguzhali, who was already heading the probe into the second case.