Janasena Party has formed a committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against its MLA Arava Sridhar, who has also been booked by police. The MLA is suspended from party activities pending the probe into claims of abuse and false promises.

The Janasena Party on Wednesday constituted a committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment made by a woman government employee against its MLA Arava Sridhar from tje Railway Kodur assembly constituency. The party's State Executive Committee has formed a three-member committee to probe the allegations. The committee members include T Sivashankar, Tamballapalli Ramadevi, and T C Varun. Arav Sridhar has been directed to appear before the committee and submit his explanation within seven days. The committee will inquire into the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations and submit its report to the party. Until the report is examined and a final decision is taken, it has been clearly stated that Arav Sridhar should stay away from all party activities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Case Filed, MLA's Mother Alleges Blackmail

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against MLA Arava Sridhar after a woman government employee accused the legislator of subjecting her to sustained harassment and abuse for nearly one-and-a-half years, police said on Wednesday. According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Sridhar deceived her with false promises of marriage and subjected her to physical abuse and harassment over a prolonged period.

Responding to the allegations against her son, Sridhar's mother, Prameela, denied the charges and levelled counter-allegations against the complainant. She claimed that the woman got close to her son by using their caste identity as a pretext and gradually began visiting their house frequently. Prameela further alleged that the woman made phone calls at all hours, day and night, and later blackmailed her son by insisting on marriage with him.

YSRCP Slams Janasena, Alleges Govt Inaction

The issue has sparked a sharp political reaction, with YSR Congress Party Women's Wing State President and MLC Varudu Kalyani condemning the alleged actions of the Janasena MLA. Addressing the mediapersons at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Kalyani accused the coalition government of failing to protect women and allowing ruling party MLAs to act with impunity.

Kalyani alleged that the survivor had spoken of being trapped, repeatedly raped, threatened, assaulted, and mentally tortured for nearly one-and-a-half years. She further claimed that the woman was forced into abortions and terrorised with threats to her child, stating that the emergence of videos related to the case had shocked the state and exposed what she described as coalition leaders "playing with women's lives." (ANI)