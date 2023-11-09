Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Secretariat receives bomb threat; bomb squad starts investigation

    The Kerala Secretariat receives a bomb threat. The message reached the control room of the police headquarters today.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Secretariat received a bomb threat on Thursday. The message reached the control room of the police headquarters. The message came from Pozhiyoor. The bomb squad is investigating the message.

    The message was received at the police station around 11 a.m. today. The message is that bombs will be planted inside and outside the Secretariat by noon. Based on the message, the police team and bomb squad are investigating. The inspection has been completed in the outer area of the Secretariat. Nothing unusual was found near the area.

    The bomb squad is inspecting the Chief Minister's office in North Block. The police have identified the caller who threatened the secretariat with a bomb. According to the police, Nidhin, a native of Kulathur, has issued the bomb threat. The police stated that the call was made by a mentally ill person. The Pozhiyoor police are interrogating him.

     

    (Details awaited)

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
