Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Rush at Sabarimala eases after 5 days

    The rush in Sabarimala finally eased after five days of misery. At the same time, the High Court will re-hear the case regarding crowd control at Sabarimala today.

    Kerala: Rush at Sabarimala eases after 5 days rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The rush in Sabarimala finally eased after five days of misery. The situation has started to return to normal. Meanwhile, pilgrims continue to face difficulties in boarding KSRTC's service from Nilakkal to Pampa. The bus service has also returned to normal as the traffic jam has eased. The traffic came under control when the police intervened more efficiently to control the traffic. 

    Sabarimala rush: Heart-wrenching video of crying child seeking help to find his father emerges; WATCH

    At the same time, the High Court will re-hear the case regarding crowd control at Sabarimala today. The objective is to evaluate the current situation and the systems adopted by the government. The High Court will also settle the details regarding parking at Nilakkal. The Pathanamthitta RTO will submit a report to the High Court regarding how many vehicles can be parked at the same time.

    The government will announce the new measures taken to control traffic. The Travancore Devaswom Board will also inform the court of the new arrangements made in Sannidhanam. The Kerala High Court directed the authorities to provide adequate support to pilgrims on Tuesday. The bench of Justices Anil Narendran and G. Girish said that more facilities should be arranged for pilgrims, including children.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 13 december 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Governor to send report to Centre on SFI protest against him

    India has one doctor per 834 people, one nurse per 476 people: Govt data

    One doctor per 834 Indians, one nurse per 476 people: Govt data

    NO condom shortage: Health ministry fact-checks reports claiming failure in procuring contraceptives

    NO condom shortage: Health ministry fact-checks reports claiming failure in procuring contraceptives

    Meet Prem Chand Bairwa BJP new Deputy CM in Rajasthan gcw

    Meet Prem Chand Bairwa, BJP’s new Deputy CM in Rajasthan

    Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 leaves China and Pakistan crying foul

    Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 leaves China and Pakistan crying foul

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 13 december 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Governor to send report to Centre on SFI protest against him

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans'

    Winter wellness: 7 simple steps to tame morning anxiety SHG

    Winter wellness: 7 simple steps to tame morning anxiety

    7 health benefits of consuming pomegranate in winters RKK EAI

    7 health benefits of consuming pomegranate in winters

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon