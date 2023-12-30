Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Rubber tapper from Malappuram wins Karunya lottery of Rs 80 lakh

    Muhammed Ali from Malappuram hit the first prize of the Karunya Lottery worth Rs 80 lakh. He is a rubber tapper in Vengoor. 

    Kerala: Rubber tapper from Malappuram wins Karunya lottery of Rs 80 lakh anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    Malappuram: Winning a lottery is a stroke of luck that can bring about life-altering changes. From financial windfalls to newfound opportunities, the experience of winning a lottery often evokes a mix of excitement, disbelief, and gratitude. In one such case, a rubber tapper from Malappuram won the first prize worth Rs 80 lakh in the Karunya lottery. Kurikadan Mohammed Ali (52) from Vengoor bought the ticket hours before the draw along with other 12 tickets. Eventually one of the tickets brought him the fortune.

    The Karunya Lottery draw was held last Saturday at 3 pm. On that day, Muhammad Ali took 12 tickets from K. Muralidharan's Newstar Lottery Agency in Melattur. In which the prize was struck with serial number KR 674793. Along with this, Muhammad Ali himself also got a consolation prize of Rs. 8000.

    Mohammad Ali said that the first prize money would be utilised to pay off the bank loan and to renovate the dilapidated house. He is a regular lottery winner and has received small prizes before. This is the first time that such a huge amount has been received.

    Karunya is a lottery drawn every Saturday. While the first prize will be Rs.80 lakh, the second prize will be Rs.5 lakh and the third prize will be Rs.1 lakh to twelve people. If the lottery prize is less than Rs.5000 then the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala. 

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    January 22 should be Diwali across India; come to Ayodhya after January 23: PM Modi to devotees

    January 22 should be Diwali across India; come to Ayodhya after January 23: PM Modi to devotees (WATCH)

    Government of India's 2024 calendar is out; check what's new anr

    Government of India's 2024 calendar is out; check what's new

    Uttarakhand: Couple rescued after being swept away during pre-wedding shoot across Ganga river vkp

    Uttarakhand: Couple rescued after being swept away during pre-wedding shoot across Ganga river

    First flight to Ayodhya from Delhi commences with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH) AJR

    First flight to Ayodhya from Delhi commences with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Grand Ayodhya push: PM Modi launches 46 projects worth Rs 15,000 crore AJR

    Grand Ayodhya push: PM Modi launches 46 projects worth Rs 15,000 crore

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Viral photo shows Tesla Model X spotted near Cubbon Park metro station vkp

    Bengaluru: Viral photo shows Tesla Model X spotted near Cubbon Park metro station

    January 22 should be Diwali across India; come to Ayodhya after January 23: PM Modi to devotees

    January 22 should be Diwali across India; come to Ayodhya after January 23: PM Modi to devotees (WATCH)

    Government of India's 2024 calendar is out; check what's new anr

    Government of India's 2024 calendar is out; check what's new

    Uttarakhand: Couple rescued after being swept away during pre-wedding shoot across Ganga river vkp

    Uttarakhand: Couple rescued after being swept away during pre-wedding shoot across Ganga river

    Jaipur to Agra-7 New Year weekend getaways from Delhi RBA EAI

    Jaipur to Agra-7 New Year weekend getaways from Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon