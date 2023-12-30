Kerala: Rubber tapper from Malappuram wins Karunya lottery of Rs 80 lakh

Malappuram: Winning a lottery is a stroke of luck that can bring about life-altering changes. From financial windfalls to newfound opportunities, the experience of winning a lottery often evokes a mix of excitement, disbelief, and gratitude. In one such case, a rubber tapper from Malappuram won the first prize worth Rs 80 lakh in the Karunya lottery. Kurikadan Mohammed Ali (52) from Vengoor bought the ticket hours before the draw along with other 12 tickets. Eventually one of the tickets brought him the fortune.

The Karunya Lottery draw was held last Saturday at 3 pm. On that day, Muhammad Ali took 12 tickets from K. Muralidharan's Newstar Lottery Agency in Melattur. In which the prize was struck with serial number KR 674793. Along with this, Muhammad Ali himself also got a consolation prize of Rs. 8000.

Mohammad Ali said that the first prize money would be utilised to pay off the bank loan and to renovate the dilapidated house. He is a regular lottery winner and has received small prizes before. This is the first time that such a huge amount has been received.

Karunya is a lottery drawn every Saturday. While the first prize will be Rs.80 lakh, the second prize will be Rs.5 lakh and the third prize will be Rs.1 lakh to twelve people. If the lottery prize is less than Rs.5000 then the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala.