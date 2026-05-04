CPI(M) leader P Rajeev acknowledged an 'unexpected setback' for the LDF in the Kerala Assembly election. The Congress-led UDF won 63 seats, unseating the LDF which got 26. Rajeev said the LDF will act as a constructive opposition.

'Unexpected Setback' for LDF

Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate P Rajeev on Monday expressed disappointment with the results of the Keralam Assembly Election, declaring that the outcome has caused an "unexpected setback" to the Left Democratic Front in the state. Speaking to reporters, P Rajeev declared that the party will learn the lessons from the verdict and will analyse the results. He further stated that the party would take proper actions to win back the support of the people. "This is an unexpected setback to the Left Democratic Front in the state of Kerala. We have tried our best to implement the promises which we have given to the citizens of Kerala in the last 10 years. But the verdict is totally against us. We should learn the lessons from the verdict, analyze the results, and we should take proper actions to recruit the support of the people of the state of Kerala... This time, the LDF should act as a constructive opposition. That is our responsibility now," Rajeev told reporters.

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UDF Unseats LDF Government

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF unseated the incumbent LDF government by winning 63 out of 140 seats in the state assembly elections on Monday. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF secured 26 seats, followed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which won 22 seats. The results mark the exit of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration in the state.

Congress Promises 'New Era of Development'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed gratitude to voters for electing the Congress-led UDF government in Keralam, asserting that the victory marks the start of a new era of development for the state. "True welfare and real economic empowerment begin in Keralam now. On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend heartfelt gratitude to every voter of Keralam for placing their trust in the Congress party and the UDF," said Kharge.

Expressing the party's resolve, the Congress President also declared that the party will restore the "lost glory" of Keralam. "I also thank every leader, karyakarta, and our UDF allies whose relentless hard work and dedication have earned the people's mandate. We remain firmly committed to restoring the lost glory of Keralam & UDF's people-centric governance model," added Kharge. (ANI)