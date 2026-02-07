The Kerala government issued a new order reaffirming its decision not to implement the National Population Register (NPR) alongside the upcoming census. The LDF govt maintains its 2019 stance, which halted all NPR-related procedures in the state.

Kerala Govt Reaffirms Decision to Not Implement NPR

The Kerala government has issued a fresh order clarifying that the National Population Register (NPR) will not be implemented in the state under any circumstances as part of the upcoming national census.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kerala had already ordered in 2019 that all procedures related to the National Population Register should be halted and that NPR would not be conducted alongside the census. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has consistently maintained this declared position.

Since census operations were suspended nationwide due to the pandemic, preparations to resume the exercise next year have raised speculation that NPR might also be conducted alongside the census. In this context, the state government has now issued a new order reaffirming that NPR will not be implemented in Kerala during the upcoming census.

The order reiterates the state's firm position against the National Population Register. It states that all activities related to updating the NPR in Kerala have been suspended since 20 December 2019. Kerala was the first state assembly in the country to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Kerala government also filed a suit in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the CAA. The newly issued order continues this consistent policy stance.

Centre Defends NPR, PM Modi Slams Opposition

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Census and the National Population Register (NPR) were "normal administrative activities" and defended the additional information sought by the government in the exercise, accusing opposition parties of creating obstacles due to "vote bank politics" and spreading rumours and misinformation.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister also attacked the Congress and other opposition parties for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Accusing the opposition of opportunism, he said it would not benefit the country and that the true situation should be told to the people.

Members of most opposition parties staged a walkout before the House adopted the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.