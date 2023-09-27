Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall for next five days; Yellow alert in various districts

    The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the state for the next five days. From September 28 to October 1, the state may have a few isolated instances of severe rain.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the state for the next five days. From September 28 to October 1, the state may have a few isolated instances of severe rain. In the next 24 hours, 64.5 to 115.5 mm of rain is expected. A cyclone is located over North Karnataka, Southwest Bay of Bengal through the Tamil Nadu coast, South Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. 

    A cyclonic vortex is likely to form over the central East Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea near the Myanmar coast on September 29. During the next 24 hours, low pressure is likely to intensify over the central East Bay of Bengal near the Myanmar coast. After that, it is likely to move in the west-northwest direction and gain strength again.

    Yellow alerts

    A yellow alert has been declared in several districts from Thursday.

    28.09.2023: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

    29.09.2023: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

    30.09.2023: Ernakulam , Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

    01.10.2023: Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur

    A low-pressure region is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal, according to the Met Department's warning. Right now, two cyclonic formations are situated over Telangana and eastern Uttar Pradesh, respectively. By September 29, a second low pressure region located over the coast of Andhra Pradesh in the middle western Bay of Bengal is predicted to intensify into a depression between the North Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal.  
     

