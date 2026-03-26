UDF candidate MA Razak Master launched his Kunnamangalam campaign, promising a 'master plan' for education and development. He demanded an AIIMS on free land and criticized the sitting LDF MLA and an alleged LDF-BJP nexus.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and IUML district president MA Razak Master on Thursday began his early morning election campaign in the Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency, starting his walk at 6 am and meeting residents across the area. Master interacted with morning walkers, seeking their support and discussing local concerns. Continuing his campaign trail, he moved through local markets, meeting shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and small business owners, urging them to back him in the upcoming polls.

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Candidate Vows 'Master Plan' for Constituency

Speaking to ANI during the campaign, Master said, "I am Master, and I have a master plan for the development of my constituency. The region needs someone who understands the importance of education. Education is a must, and the constituency needs a Master to lead it."

Demands AIIMS, Alleges LDF-BJP Nexus

He raised the issue of the 400-acre land earlier allotted to the Birla group, stating that since the land is now free, the government must establish an AIIMS there to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. Master also alleged collusion between the BJP and LDF, referring to it as a "CJP" nexus. He criticised the sitting LDF MLA, claiming that no significant development had taken place in the area over the past 15 years.

Nomination Filing Surges in Kozhikode

Kozhikode district comprises 13 Assembly constituencies, including Kunnamangalam. Voting for the Kerala Assembly elections is scheduled to be held in one phase on April 9.

On Tuesday, a total of 141 candidates officially submitted their nomination papers across the 13 Assembly constituencies of Kozhikode district. The final day of the window saw a massive surge in activity, with 102 candidates filing their nominations on March 23 alone. In total, 223 nomination papers were submitted across the district's 13 Assembly constituencies. The highest number of nominations was recorded in Perambra and Koduvally constituencies, with 22 papers each. Elathur and Kozhikode North followed with 21 papers each. The lowest number of nominations was reported in Balussery, with 11 papers. (ANI)