Kerala's Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan wrote to the ECI regarding the delay in releasing official data for the April 9 Assembly polls. He urged for the immediate publication of detailed figures to ensure electoral transparency.

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Keralam Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) raising concerns over the delay in publishing official poll data release to the recently concluded Keralam Assembly elections held on April 9. The letter comes three days after the polling, with detailed constituency-wise figures yet to be made public.

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Satheesan Urges ECI for Transparency

In his letter, Satheesan stressed the importance of transparency in the electoral process and urged the Commission to act swiftly. "I wish to draw your kind attention to the delay in publishing the official data related to the Kerala Assembly Elections held on 9th April 2026. Despite three days having passed since the conclusion of polling, the detailed and authenticated figures--including constituency-wise polling data, constituency-wise vote percentage, and postal ballot statistics--are yet to be made available on the official website," he stated. I wrote to @ECISVEEP on the delay in publishing Kerala Assembly Election data. Even after 3 days, key figures remain unavailable. Urged immediate release to ensure transparency. pic.twitter.com/JHHr3vsSfo — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) April 13, 2026

Highlighting the significance of timely disclosure, Satheesan added, "The prompt release of such information is crucial to ensuring transparency, enabling public scrutiny, and maintaining trust in the electoral process." He further urged the poll body to "take immediate steps to publish the complete election data without further delay," noting that verified information is vital for stakeholders, including voters, researchers, and political representatives.

UDF Confident of Victory

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence in a strong victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said the electorate was ready for change, asserting that the "rule of the LDF is ending" and a new political phase is set to begin in Kerala.

ECI Highlights Peaceful Polling

The April 9 polling in Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent, contributing to an overall high participation trend across states. According to the ECI, polling was largely peaceful, with extensive live webcasting conducted across all polling stations to ensure transparency.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the elections as a "historic testimony" of democratic participation. (ANI)