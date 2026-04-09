Kerala Minister and LDF's Beypore candidate, PA Mohamed Riyas, cast his vote, expressing confidence in a decisive victory for the alliance. He cited welfare schemes and infrastructure development as key reasons for public support for the government.

LDF Candidate Confident of Decisive Win

As polling is underway in Keralam, state Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from Beypore Assembly constituency, PA Mohamed Riyas, cast his vote at a polling station in Kottooli AUP School on Thursday. He expressed confidence in a decisive victory for the alliance, citing welfare schemes, infrastructure development and public support for the government. Speaking to ANI, Riyas said, "We had a record number of development projects. Every month, the LDF government gives a pension, and there is also a new project that is a pension for women and everything, good roads, good government schools, and good government hospitals. People are in favour of LDF. We will get a good majority."

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High-Stakes Battle Across 140 Constituencies

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded KP Prakash Babu from the Beypore Assembly constituency. Over 2.6 crore electors will rush to poll stations to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala and elect its 140-member Legislative Assembly in a high-stakes battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The voting in Keralam commenced in a single phase and will begin at 7 AM. The current Assembly's tenure ends on May 23.

Election by the Numbers

In the south-Indian state, over 2,6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies. The electorate comprises 2,69,53,644 registered voters, in which the total number of female voters is 1,38,27,319, the number of male voters is 1,31,26,048, and the number of Third gender category voters is 277. Among them, around 4,24,518 voters are in the 18-19 age group, and 2,04,608 voters are in the senior citizen category, aged 85 years and above. For a smooth voting process, 30,471 polling stations have been set up, out of which 119 are logistic and voter machine distribution centres and 41 are vote counting centres. (ANI)