    Kerala: Police books Opposition leader V D Satheesan over Youth Congress march violence in Thiruvananthapuram

    The Youth Congress organised a protest march to the Secretariat on Wednesday (Dec 20) that resulted in a violent turn of events in Thiruvananthapuram. The police filed a case against Opposition leader V D Satheesan as the first accused in the violence. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police filed a case against Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, naming him as the primary accused of the violence that occurred during a Youth Congress march to the state secretariat on Wednesday (Dec 20). The Congress leader is facing charges under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code, accused of assaulting the police and engaging in the vandalism of public property during the march, as stated by the police.

    An official from the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police station reported that approximately 300 Youth Congress activists, including its chief Rahul Mamkootathil, former president Shafi Parambil (MLA), and M Vincent (MLA), have also been implicated in connection with the incident.

    In response to the police action, Satheesan mocked the charges against him and wrote on Facebook, "Please tell the Chief Minister that I have got scared."

    The protest occurred in response to reports that Kerala Student Union (KSU) and Youth Congress members had been attacked for allegedly waving black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    During the march, Satheesan issued a warning, stating that there would be retaliation if the police failed to take action against those responsible for attacking Youth Congress workers across districts during the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme. 

    CM Vijayan has accused Satheesan of attempting to disrupt the peace by inciting violence against the government and its outreach program.

    The chief minister asserted that, in his speech outside the secretariat, Satheesan continuously urged Youth Congress activists to "hit back," essentially advocating violence against the government and its outreach program.
     

    Video Icon