    Kerala: Passenger suffers stab wound on train in Shoranur

    The incident took place reportedly at 10.50 pm on Sunday when the train arrived at the Shoranur railway station.
     

    Kerala: Passenger suffers stab wound on train in Shoranur
    First Published May 15, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Palakkad: A man was stabbed by a co-passenger on the Ajmer-bound Maru Sagar Express on Sunday night near Shoranur. Devadasan, a native of Parappanangadi suffered injuries in the attack. In connection with the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained Ziyad in Guruvayur.

    The incident took place reportedly at 10.50 pm on Sunday when the train arrived at the Shoranur railway station.

    According to reports, an argument between the two passengers led to the stabbing. A source said that Devadasan and other passengers questioned Ziyad about his inappropriate behaviour with female passengers on the train. As the train arrived at the Shoranur station, Azees confronted Devadasan and struck him with a liquor bottle.

    Devadasan suffered a minor injury near an eye in the attack. Meanwhile, Azees sustained injuries as well while attacking the co-passenger. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vaniyamkulam.

    Devadasan told the police that he has never seen the attack Azees before. It is suspected that the accused was drunk.

