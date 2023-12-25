Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Over 1 lakh devotees climb sacred 'Pathinettam Padi' at Sabarimala to offer prayers

    The Sabarimala witnesses a record footfall of over 1 lakh devotees on Sunday (Dec 24) alone.  As many as 5,798 people arrived through the Pullumedu-Kananapatha alone. 

    Kerala: Over 1 lakh devotees climb sacred 'Pathinettam Padi' at Sabarimala to offer prayers anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 9:03 AM IST

    Sannidhanam: The Sabarimala temple witnessed a record number of devotees on Sunday (Dec 24), which could be the huge rush in the last 10 days. The temple recorded a footfall of 1,00,969 devotees who reached the shrine to take the darshan of Lord Ayyappa. As many as 5,798 people arrived through the Pullumedu-Kananapatha alone. 

    On Monday (Dec 25), 23,167 people visited the Sabarimala till 6 am. There is still a huge rush in Sabarimala. Devotees are forced to wait in queues for more than 16 hours to reach Sannidhanam from Pampa. Vehicular traffic from several parts of the district to Pampa has been restricted. Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth has informed that there will be special restrictions concerning Mandala Puja.

    Meanwhile, several people were injured when the vehicle of Sabarimala pilgrims overturned at Nilakkal on Monday. The mini-bus which came down from the Nilakkal parking ground with pilgrims after visiting Sabarimala lost control and overturned. 13 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were injured in the accident. The accident happened at 4:30 this morning. The injured were taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. It is reported that the condition of two people is serious.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coorg: Haryana-based 25 year old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek vkp

    Coorg: Haryana-based 25 year old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek

    Kerala news live 25 December 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

    Seema Haider Rajasthan student's hilarious exam answer on India-Pakistan border goes viral snt

    'Seema Haider': Rajasthan student's hilarious exam answer on India-Pakistan border goes viral

    PMO holds high level meeting takes stock of relief rehabilitation efforts in flood hit Tamil Nadu gcw

    PMO holds high-level meeting, takes stock of relief, rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Tamil Nadu

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs snt

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

    Recent Stories

    Coorg: Haryana-based 25 year old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek vkp

    Coorg: Haryana-based 25 year old man succumbs to heart attack during Tadiandamol trek

    Christmas 2023: 7 holiday movies to enjoy with family ATG EAI

    Christmas 2023: 7 holiday movies to enjoy with family

    Kerala news live 25 December 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala celebrates Christmas today; Churches observe midnight Mass

    Sunil Shetty wishes wife Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary; daughter Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures ATG

    Sunil Shetty wishes wife Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary; daughter Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures

    Christmas 2023: 7 dishes to try for the holiday lunch ATG EAI

    Christmas 2023: 7 dishes to try for the holiday lunch

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon