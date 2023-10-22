Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Open gym under Guruvayur railway bridge to open next month

    The open gym under the Guruvayur railway flyover will be open on November The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by MLA N K Akbar.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    Thrissur: The construction of an open gym under the Guruvayur railway flyover will be completed by the month of October. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by MLA N K Akbar.

    The new open gym is likely to open in November. The MLA directed the Assistant Executive Engineer of Guruvayur Municipal Corporation to prepare an estimate  funds for the construction of an open gym, a morning ride system, and seating under the flyover.

    The K-Rail officials informed that the design approval process related to the construction of the Thiruvenkitam underpass is underway, and the same process will be completed this month and submitted to the Railway Board.

    Guruvayur ACP KG Suresh, Municipal Secretary H Abhilash, Engineer E Leela, various departmental officials, RBDC officials, contractors, and others participated in the review meeting held at the Guruvayur Municipal Conference Hall.

    At the same time, Public Works and Tourism Department Minister P.A. has given administrative permission of Rs 182 crore for various construction works under the Public Works Department in various districts of the state.

    Tourism Department minister Muhammad Riyaz informed that Rs 123.14 crore has been sanctioned for 28 road works and Rs 14.42 crore for four bridges.
     

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
