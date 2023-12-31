Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: One dead after Innova car collides with truck in Thrissur; 5 in critical

    One person died after an Innova car rammed in front of a truck in Thrissur. The condition of five other people are critical.

    Kerala: One dead after Innova car collides with truck in Thrissur; 5 in critical rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Thrissur: One person died after an Innova car rammed in front of a truck in Thrissur. The accident occurred around 3 am today. The condition of five other people are critical. The car, which was traveling from Bangalore to Kottayam met with an accident. The car was destroyed after the incident. The locals and the police removed the car from the front of the truck.

    There were six people in the car including two women and four men. The family of John Thomas, a native of Kottayam, was in the vehicle. Three have been admitted to Thrissur Jubilee Mission Hospital, two to Ashwini Hospital, and one to District Hospital. The man who was admitted to Mission Hospital died.

    Due to ongoing construction in the area, vehicles are being rerouted through the Thrissur-Palakkad track. Meanwhile, initial findings suggest that the driver of the Innova car may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined.

    Meanwhile, a teacher, Suresh Kumar (55), who was out for a walk on the national highway, was hit by an unidentified vehicle and lost his life. Suresh Kumar, the headmaster of Government High School Chakkuvarakkal in Kottarakkara and a resident of Sreekaryam Chavadimukku St. Jude Apartment, passed away.

    The vehicle hit him when he was walking from his apartment to Pangapara. Suresh Kumar, who was lying injured in the middle of the road, was taken to the hospital by the locals, however, his life could not be saved. 

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-632 December 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-632 December 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Namaste India Australia new Deputy High Commissioner drives auto to office watch gcw

    'Namaste India': Australia’s new Deputy High Commissioner drives auto to office (WATCH)

    6 dead after massive fire breaks out at gloves factory in Maharashtra Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar gcw

    6 dead after massive fire breaks out at gloves factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

    Kerala school kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena join hands for 'plastic-free zone' venue rkn

    Kerala school kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena join hands for 'plastic-free zone' venue

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations rkn

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations

    Recent Stories

    Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility ATG

    'Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility

    Bank holidays in January 2024 Will banks be closed on January 1 Check out full list gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2024: Will banks be closed on January 1? Check out full list

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United's woes deepen after the Nottingham Forest loss osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United's woes deepen after the Nottingham Forest loss

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-632 December 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-632 December 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    cricket Pakistan legend Wasim Akram declares PSL as the mini IPL of Pakistan in a blockbuster verdict osf

    Pakistan legend Wasim Akram declares PSL as the mini IPL of Pakistan in a blockbuster verdict

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon