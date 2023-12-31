Kerala: One dead after Innova car collides with truck in Thrissur; 5 in critical

One person died after an Innova car rammed in front of a truck in Thrissur. The condition of five other people are critical.

Thrissur: One person died after an Innova car rammed in front of a truck in Thrissur. The accident occurred around 3 am today. The condition of five other people are critical. The car, which was traveling from Bangalore to Kottayam met with an accident. The car was destroyed after the incident. The locals and the police removed the car from the front of the truck.

There were six people in the car including two women and four men. The family of John Thomas, a native of Kottayam, was in the vehicle. Three have been admitted to Thrissur Jubilee Mission Hospital, two to Ashwini Hospital, and one to District Hospital. The man who was admitted to Mission Hospital died.

Due to ongoing construction in the area, vehicles are being rerouted through the Thrissur-Palakkad track. Meanwhile, initial findings suggest that the driver of the Innova car may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, a teacher, Suresh Kumar (55), who was out for a walk on the national highway, was hit by an unidentified vehicle and lost his life. Suresh Kumar, the headmaster of Government High School Chakkuvarakkal in Kottarakkara and a resident of Sreekaryam Chavadimukku St. Jude Apartment, passed away.

The vehicle hit him when he was walking from his apartment to Pangapara. Suresh Kumar, who was lying injured in the middle of the road, was taken to the hospital by the locals, however, his life could not be saved.