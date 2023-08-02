Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Speaker's controversial remark: NSS to observe 'Faith Protection Day' today

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer has landed in trouble after he insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus by claiming that Lord Ganesha was only a myth.

    Kerala news live Aug 2 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    8.52 AM: Speaker's controversial remark: NSS will back RSS, BJP to protect faith, says G Sukumaran Nair

    NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair lashed out at Speaker AN Shamseer for his remark on Lord Ganesha. He said that he will stand with the RSS and the BJP in protecting the Hindu faith. 

    8.40 AM: Man missing case: Noushad files complaint against wife Afsana over physical assault 

    Noushad lodged a complaint with the Adoor police against his wife Afsana for brutally assaulting him. Noushad stated that Afsana and her friends viciously attacked and beat him up and that led him to leave his house. Noushad told Asianet News that Afsana's allegation that he abused children is also false. 

    8.27 AM: Speaker's controversial remark: NSS to observe 'Faith Protection Day' today

    The Nair Service Society will hold a protest akin to the Sabarimala protest on Tuesday against Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer over his controversial remarks on the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. The community will also observe this day as Faith Protection Day and has directed devotees to give offerings at the Ganesha Temple.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 8:52 AM IST
