Kerala News LIVE:  Kalamassery blast: Dominic Martin made bomb at his home; says Kochi police

9.45 AM: Kalamassery blast: Case filed for inciting religious hatred in Pathanamthitta

A case was filed against a Facebook profile named Riva Philip for inciting religious hatred in relation to the Kalamassery blast. The Facebook post said SDPI carried out the bomb attack.

9:07 AM: Kalamassery blast: Dominic Martin made bomb at his home; says Kochi police

The Kochi Police said that Dominic Martin, who surrendered in the Kalamassery blast case, prepared the explosive device at his home in Thammanam. There are two rooms in the house. Dominic Martin was alone in that room. It is concluded that the bomb was made in that room.

8:21 AM: Parumala Perunnal begins in Alappuzha; police tighten security

The Parumala Perunnal begins in Alappuzha on Monday. In the wake of the Kalamassery blast, special security arrangements have been made at the church. The manager informed that there will be access to the church premises only through gates numbers one and two adjacent to the old cross on the north-east side of the church.

8.15 AM: NDA lays siege over Secretariat; BJP national President JP Nadda to inaugurate

The NDA workers are continuing to lay siege to the Secretariat demanding Chief Minister's resignation. The strike which started at 8 pm last night will be extended to more gates of the Secretariat this morning. BJP National President J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the protest at 11 am. The strike is about price rise, corruption etc. Nadda will also participate in NDA and BJP leadership meetings after the strike.

8.06 AM: Rain to continue in state today; Yellow alert in 10 districts

The IMD has warned of a possibility of rain in many places in Kerala on Monday. Easterly winds may intensify over Bay of Bengal and over South India. A yellow alert has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Monday. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely to occur along with isolated thundershowers.

8.00 AM: Kalamassery blasts: Death toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

A 12-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment after the Kalamassery Convention Centre blast, died. Libina, a native of Malayattoor succumbed to her burn injuries. With this, the death toll in the blast has climbed to three. She suffered 95 percent burns in the blast and was being treated on a ventilator. The necessary treatments for the child were being given as per the instructions of the medical board. However, he did not respond to the medicines and died at 12.40 am on Monday, officials said. Kumari (52) and Leona Paulose (55) have been identified as the other deceased victims of the tragedy. They are from Thodupuzha and Perumbavoor, respectively.

