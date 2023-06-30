Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP likely to induct Suresh Gopi into Union Cabinet; All eyes on Thrissur constituency

    Kerala News LIVE: The BJP plans to take over the Thrissur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with former MP and actor Suresh Gopi as the lead candidate.

    Kerala news LIVE 30 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    8.31 AM: BJP likely to induct Suresh Gopi into Union Cabinet; All eyes on Thrissur constituency

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will likely induct actor Suresh Gopi into Union Cabinet and take over the Thrissur constituency in the next Lok Sabha elections. 

     

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 8:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit AJR

    'No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit

    Senthil Balaji's sacking: 'At the pleasure of Governor' triggers debate; HC observations throw light on powers

    Senthil Balaji's sacking: 'Pleasure of the Governor' triggers debate; HC observations throw light on powers

    Tamil Nadu Governor under fire for sacking Senthil Balaji; DMK to move court, but others cite Section 164-1

    Tamil Nadu Governor under fire for sacking Senthil Balaji; DMK to move court, but others cite Article 164 (1)

    'Toby' motion poster released, Raj B Shetty sports menacing look vkp

    'Toby' motion poster released, Raj B Shetty sports menacing look

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sacks jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sacks jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji

    Recent Stories

    No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit AJR

    'No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit

    Madonna Health update: Singer gets discharged from hospital post painful bacterial infection vma

    Madonna Health update: Singer gets discharged from hospital post painful bacterial infection

    Petrol diesel prices on June 30: Check current fuel rates in major cities here AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on June 30: Check current fuel rates in major cities here

    World Asteroid Day 2023: Theme, significance, history, date; Why International Asteroid Day is celebrated? ADC

    World Asteroid Day 2023: Theme, significance, history, date; Why International Asteroid Day is celebrated?

    Men Health 101: What is male infertility? Know causes and risk elements RBA

    Men's Health 101: What is male infertility? Know causes and risk elements

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon