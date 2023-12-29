Kerala News LIVE: KB Ganesh Kumar, Kadanappally Ramachandran to swear in as ministers today

Kerala News LIVE: As part of the cabinet reshuffle of the state government, KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadanappally Ramachandran will be sworn in as ministers today.

11.15 AM: Muslim league to hold emergency meeting to discuss Ram Mandir inauguration

The Kerala Muslim League will hold an emergency meeting to discuss Ram Mandir's inauguration. The meeting will be held at Panakkad Sadia Ali Shihab's residence. Apart from them, Kunhalikutty, PMA Salam, MK Muneer and others are also participating.

11.00 AM: Change in Ministerial offices for KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadanappally Ramachandran

Kadanapally Ramachandran will be given the office used by former Transport Minister Antony Raju. Former Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil used office will be given to K B Ganesh Kumar. The same office that was used during the first Pinarayi government was given to Kadanapally Ramachandran.

10.30 AM: Youth Congress expresses dissatisfaction over inviting Governor for commemoration program of Congress leader

In Malappuram, the Youth Congress protested against the participation of the governor in the commemoration program of a Congress leader. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been invited to the commemoration program of Former Congress MLA PT Mohanakrishnan. Youth Congress Malappuram district president Haris Mudur has come to the scene protesting against this. Haris said in a Facebook post that Governor Arif Muhammad Khan should not be brought to Ponnani.

10.00 AM: Traffic disrupted in Thamarassery Churam

Traffic continues to be disrupted in Thamarassery Churam as a bus got stuck on the 8th bend. Churam samprakshana samiti workers, police and NRDF workers are at the spot to control the traffic.

9.45 AM: CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam arrives at AKG Centre

The new CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam arrived at the AKG Centre. This is his first visit after assuming the secretary post which fell vacant after the demise of Kanam Rajendran.

9.25 AM: Palakkad fish seller wins Rs 1 crore lottery prize after purchasing ticket on credit

A fish seller in Kerala won Rs 1 crore for a lottery he bought after assuring him to pay the ticket cost by the end of the day. S. Majeed of Thiruvazhiyad won the first prize in the fifty-fifty lucky draw held on Thursday. He won the first prize for ticket no: FX.492775 and Rs 8000 each for the remaining tickets.

9.10 AM: 20-year-old notorious thief accused in more than 10 cases arrested in Kannur

A notorious thief who robbed houses was caught by the Kannur town police. 20-year-old Asif, accused in more than 10 cases, was arrested by the police. The accused who tried to escape through the railway track in Kannur was caught in a dramatic style. The accused has been involved in cases of burglary and theft in 12 places during the age of 20 years. Asif was released on the 16th of this month after six months of KAAPA imprisonment. He was in a high-security jail in Thrissur. Within a week of his release, Asif robbed two houses in Kannur. On Saturday, 11 sovereigns of gold were stolen from Papinissery, and 19 sovereigns of gold were stolen from the house of a retired bank manager at Pallikunil on Sunday. Valuable watches were also stolen. Fingerprints collected from the scene are crucial.

8.40 AM: State govt files amended petition in SC against Governor

The Kerala government filed an amended petition against the Governor in the Supreme Court. The petition demanded that guidelines should be released for making decisions on bills. The guidelines should be issued along with the time frame. It is also demanded that the governor should be judged to have failed in exercising his constitutional powers. The petition filed in the Supreme Court also said that the governor should be directed to take an urgent decision on the pending bills.

8.10 AM: Kozhikode Crime Branch conducts evidence collections in connection with arrest of Maoist Unnimaya

The Kozhikode Rural District Crime Branch, which took custody of Maoist Unnimaya, who was arrested in Wayanad, conducted evidence collection in 11 cases. The evidence collection was conducted at Muthappanpuzha, Koorotupara, Mele Marutilav, Valliad, Mattikkunn, Perampra Estate, Sitapara and Pirukanthod where Maoist cases involving Unnimaya were reported.

8.00 AM: KB Ganesh Kumar, Kadanappally Ramachandran to swear in as ministers today

KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadanappally Ramachandran will take oath as ministers today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm. The reshuffling of the cabinet after two and a half years is according to the LDF's preconceived notion. Ganesh Kumar will be the transport minister and Kadanappally, the Ports Minister. Kerala Congress B had asked that Ganesh Kumar should also get the film department. The final decision in this regard will be taken today.