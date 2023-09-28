Kerala News LIVE: IMD predicts isolated rainfall; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

9:35 AM: Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod on Thursday (Sep 28). The son-in-law of the deceased, Rajesh (36), was arrested by the Chandera police after the incident. The situation took a grim turn when discussions about property matters escalated into a heated argument, leading to a physical altercation. Tragically, the man fell and sustained fatal head injuries during the altercation. The Chandera police have started an investigation.

9:00 AM: Two youths killed in car accident in Thrissur

Two youths were killed after their car collided with a tree in Kaipamangalam Vanchipura in Thrissur. The accident occurred on the Vanchipura road at approximately 1 a.m. today ( Sep 28). The deceased were identified as Abdul Haseeb (19), son of Mohammad, and Harris (19), son of Abdul Razak, both hailing from Kaipamangalam Pallithanam. The accident also left four individuals injured. There were seven people in the car.

8.21 AM: Karuvannur bank fraud: CPM leader P R Aravindakshan's interrogation to continue today

The interrogation of PR Aravindakshan in the Karuvannur black money case will continue today. ED is trying to trace those responsible for the scam. Kerala Bank Vice President MK Kannan will be questioned tomorrow.

8.19 AM: Palakkad youths death: Accused remanded for 14 days

The accused in the death of Palakkad youths was produced in the Ottappalam court last night and was remanded for 14 days. He was charged with culpable homicide, destruction of evidence and illegal use of electricity.

8.14 AM: IMD predicts isolated rainfall; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

The IMD has predicted isolated rainfall in the state from today. A yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod today.