    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Kannur; houses near airport flooded

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kannur on Tuesday (June 27). Several areas reported water logging due to continuous rainfall. 

    Kerala news live 28 June 2023 Latest Updates highlights major developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    8.44 AM: Heavy rain lashes Kannur; houses near airport flooded

    Heavy rains lashed Kannur on Tuesday for more than three hours and flooded many parts of the district. Several houses near the airport were flooded when the water flowed out through the canal at the airport entered the houses.

    8.00 AM: Renowned educationist P. Chitran Namboodirippad passes away

    A well-known name in literature and education, P. Chitran Namboodirippad, passed away in Thrissur. He shaped Kerala's state school arts festival (Kalolsavam) while serving as the state's director of public instruction.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 8:44 AM IST
