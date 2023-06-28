Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Kannur; houses near airport flooded

Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kannur on Tuesday (June 27). Several areas reported water logging due to continuous rainfall.

8.44 AM: Heavy rain lashes Kannur; houses near airport flooded

Heavy rains lashed Kannur on Tuesday for more than three hours and flooded many parts of the district. Several houses near the airport were flooded when the water flowed out through the canal at the airport entered the houses.

8.00 AM: Renowned educationist P. Chitran Namboodirippad passes away

A well-known name in literature and education, P. Chitran Namboodirippad, passed away in Thrissur. He shaped Kerala's state school arts festival (Kalolsavam) while serving as the state's director of public instruction.