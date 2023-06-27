Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: MSM college fake certificate: Second accused Abin C Raj confesses

    Kerala News LIVE: MSM College fake degree certificate: Former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas's aide and second accused in the fake degree certificate Abin C Raj was nabbed from Nedumbassery airport on Monday (June 27) at 11.30 PM. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    10.35 AM: MSM college fake certificate: Second accused Abin C Raj confesses

    Former SFI leader Abin C Raj and second accused in the certificate forgery case in MSM College, Kayamkulam has confessed to the crime. 

    8.46 AM: 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani admitted to hospital after landing in Kerala

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused and PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani was admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam soon after his arrival in Kerala on Monday evening. He was taken ill en route to his hometown in Kollam and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. As per reports, he vomited several times and his blood pressure was higher than normal.

    8.00 AM: MSM college fake certificate: Second accused Abin C Raj captured from Kochi Airport

    Former SFI leader Abin C Raj and second accused in the certificate forgery case in MSM College, Kayamkulam was taken into custody on Monday (June 26) at 11 pm. He was nabbed from the Cochin International Airport upon his arrival from Maldives. He is accused of helping first accused Nikhil Thomas in obtaining a fake B.Com degree certificate.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
