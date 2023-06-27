Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya arrested again by Nileshwar police

    The accused in the Maharaja's College certificate forgery case and former SFI leader K Vidya was arrested by Nileshwar police. The Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate court has granted her interim bail now.

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya arrested again by Nileshwar police
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Kasaragod: The accused in the Maharaja's College certificate forgery case and former SFI leader K Vidya was arrested by the Nileshwar police in the case on Tuesday (June 27). This is her second arrest in the case. She was earlier arrested by the Agali police and later released on bail. The Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate court has granted her interim bail now. The court has asked her to appear on June 30.

    Certificate forgery case: Court grants bail to accused and former SFI leader K Vidya

    She is facing forgery charges after reportedly using two falsified experience certificates to obtain a temporary teaching position at the Government Arts and Science College in Karinthalam, Kasaragod district.

    The Agali police had filed an FIR against Vidya based on the complaint of government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad. In the charges, Vidya asserted that during 2018 and 2019, she served as a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College.

    The accused has been charged under IPC Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine). The police located her at Meppayyur in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening (June 21) after 15 days of filing a case against her as Vidya was absconding. 

    The development comes at a time when the police and the home department, which is run by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have come under fire for the delay in her arrest. The main accusation that gained attention was that the government had been attempting to protect her because she was a former member of SFI, a student organisation affiliated with the CPM, the current ruling party.

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya claims innocence after detention; 'Always excelled in academics'

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
