Kerala News Top News: UDF loses power in Changanassery after 3 party members backs no-confidence motion

5.10 PM: 19-year-old sailor found hanging on board INS Vikrant in Kochi, suicide suspected

In a tragic incident aboard the INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, a 19-year-old sailor from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was found hanging on Thursday morning. The aircraft carrier is currently docked in Kochi, and the navy has initiated an inquiry into the matter to understand the circumstances surrounding the young sailor's death.

3.45 PM: Kerala: TV actress, friend arrested for honey trapping, swindling Rs 11 lakh from elderly man

A television actress and a friend were detained after they were accused of honey-trapping an old man in Paravur and demanding Rs 11 lakh from him. Nithya Sasi (32), a native of Malayalapuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Binu, a resident of Kalaikode, Paravur, were both taken into custody.

3.00 PM: Final year student killed in bike accident in Muvattupuzha

A final year B.Com student at the Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha was killed in a bike accident on Wednesday at 5 pm. The deceased has been identified as R Namita. In the CCTV visuals, it is evident that the biker hit the student and her friend while they crossed the road with caution. One of the students who was thrown into the air fell a short distance away, but the other was carried a little distance on the bike before colliding.

1.24 PM: UDF loses power in Changanassery after 3 party members backed no-confidence motion of LDF

In a setback to the UDF unit in Changanassery municipality, the party lost power after a no-confidence motion brought by the LDF was supported by a UDF independent member and two Congress members. 19 members of the 37-member council supported the no-confidence motion. The Left Front passed a no-confidence motion against Chairperson Sandhya Manoj, an independent member supported by the UDF.

11.50 AM: Police closes case over mike malfunctioning during CM's speech; Submits report in court

Day after filing a case against the mike malfunctioning during the Chief Minister's speech, the police submitted a detailed report in the court and closed the case. The police filed a case voluntarily for causing a threat to public safety. Yesterday, the public works electronics department had given a report that the mic set equipment seized by the Cantonment police was not defective.

10.20 AM: Autorickshaw carrying school children overturns in Kasaragod; 10 injured

An autorickshaw carrying school children overturned in Kasaragod leaving 10 injured. Driver Hamid was also injured. The Kendriya Vidyalaya students were admitted to Kasaragod General Hospital.

9.20 AM: Kerala's nightingale K S Chithra turns 60

K. S. Chithra, whose full name is Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra, is a highly acclaimed Indian playback singer. She was born on July 27, 1963, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. Chithra is one of the most prolific and versatile singers in the Indian music industry, known for her exceptional vocal range and emotive performances. She is also known as the 'Nightingale' of Kerala. The legendary singer is celebrating her 60th birthday today.

9.10 AM: Boat capsizes again in Muthalapozhi harbour

A boat capsized again in Muthalapozhi harbour due to strong waves on Thursday. The fisherman Shibu was injured when the boat overturned. He sustained injuries on his face and leg. The fisherman was rescued by Marine Enforcement and Fisheries Department.

9.02 AM: Mike malfunctioning case: Police to submit report in court today

The police will submit a report to the court today after completing the investigation into the incident in which the microphone malfunctioned during the chief minister's speech at the Oommen Chandy commemoration. The police voluntarily filed a case on the grounds that it was a threat to public safety. The government had already backed away from the case when the case became a huge controversy and was ridiculed by the public as well.

8.27 AM: Rain update: Heavy rain likely to lash Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts

According to the latest notification issued by the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of widespread rain and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala today (July 27). The IMD has announced a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala today including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

