Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: 'Only security check is needed, no other action,' says CM in mike disruption case

    Kerala News LIVE: The Cantonment police filed an FIR after mike's failure during CM Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at Chandy's condolence meeting.

    Kerala news live 26 july 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    12.30 PM: 19 students admitted to hospital in Kasaragod after falling ill

    As many as 19 students of Ekalavya Model Rational Sports School in Karinthala, Kasaragod were admitted to hospital after falling ill. According to reports, children have symptoms of shortness of breath, cough and fatigue. At the same time, it is not clear what causes the physical strain. The medical team is inspecting the school.

    12.15 PM: Mike controversy: The detained mic and amplifier are being examined by PWD Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics).

    11.30 AM: 'Only security check is needed, no other action,' says CM in Mike disruption case

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (July 26) intervened in the mike disruption case. He directed the police not to take any action other than a security check. 

    Read More: Police files case after mike failure during Kerala CM's speech at Oommen Chandy's condolence meet

    9.48 AM: Muttil tree felling case: Revenue Department to speed up KLC proceedings

    The Revenue Department will ramp up the Kerala Land Conservancy Rules proceedings in the Muttil tree felling case. The revenue department has blamed the forest department for the delay.

    9.45 AM: Rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    Kerala will receive heavy rainfall today (July 26) and IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 8 districts- Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

    9.10 AM: Mike failure during CM's speech: Police seize mike, amplifier, wire

    In the mike malfunctioning case during CM Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at Oommen Chandy's condolence meeting, the police seized the mike, amplifier and wire.

    8.45 AM: Police files case after mike failure, protest during CM's speech at Chandy's condolence meet

    After the mike malfunctioned during Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at the memorial service for Oommen Chandy on Monday, Kerala Police took an odd action and registered a case. The Cantonment police have registered a suo moto case in the incident. A section of CPM leaders accused the Congress of insulting the Chief Minister even though he accepted the invitation and participated. Minister VN Vasavan had yesterday criticized the activists for shouting slogans when the Chief Minister stood up to deliver his speech.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's how you can donate to our bravehearts; check details AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's how you can donate to our bravehearts; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 10 crore? anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 10 crore? Check

    Biden administration 'horrified' by Manipur video, backs India's justice efforts AJR

    Biden administration 'horrified' by Manipur video, backs India's justice efforts

    Kerala Rain update: IMD issues yellow alert for July 26 anr

    Kerala Rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    Police files case after mike failure during Kerala CM's speech at Oommen Chandy's condolence meet anr

    Police files case after mike failure during Kerala CM's speech at Oommen Chandy's condolence meet

    Recent Stories

    Aashika Bhatia has verbal fight with Jad Hadid on smoking; talks about addiction to Pooja Bhatt vma

    Aashika Bhatia has verbal fight with Jad Hadid on smoking; talks about addiction to Pooja Bhatt

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins declares fitness ahead of fifth Test; updates on Starc and Marsh for the Oval Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins declares fitness ahead of fifth Test; updates on Starc and Marsh for the Oval Test

    Step into tech history! Rare mid-1990s Apple employee trainers up for auction; listed at Rs 41 lakh snt

    Step into tech history! Rare mid-1990s Apple employee trainers up for auction; listed at Rs 41 lakh

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Is Alia, Ranveer's film worth watching? Here's what Ranbir said RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Is Alia, Ranveer's film worth watching? Here's what Ranbir said

    football WATCH Lionel Messi magic grips America as Inter Miami superstar's brace in win over Atlanta United wows fans snt

    WATCH: Messi magic grips America as Inter Miami superstar's brace in win over Atlanta United wows fans

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon