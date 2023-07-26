Kerala News LIVE: 'Only security check is needed, no other action,' says CM in mike disruption case

Kerala News LIVE: The Cantonment police filed an FIR after mike's failure during CM Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at Chandy's condolence meeting.

12.30 PM: 19 students admitted to hospital in Kasaragod after falling ill

As many as 19 students of Ekalavya Model Rational Sports School in Karinthala, Kasaragod were admitted to hospital after falling ill. According to reports, children have symptoms of shortness of breath, cough and fatigue. At the same time, it is not clear what causes the physical strain. The medical team is inspecting the school.

12.15 PM: Mike controversy: The detained mic and amplifier are being examined by PWD Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics).

11.30 AM: 'Only security check is needed, no other action,' says CM in Mike disruption case

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (July 26) intervened in the mike disruption case. He directed the police not to take any action other than a security check.

9.48 AM: Muttil tree felling case: Revenue Department to speed up KLC proceedings

The Revenue Department will ramp up the Kerala Land Conservancy Rules proceedings in the Muttil tree felling case. The revenue department has blamed the forest department for the delay.

9.45 AM: Rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

Kerala will receive heavy rainfall today (July 26) and IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 8 districts- Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

9.10 AM: Mike failure during CM's speech: Police seize mike, amplifier, wire

In the mike malfunctioning case during CM Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at Oommen Chandy's condolence meeting, the police seized the mike, amplifier and wire.

8.45 AM: Police files case after mike failure, protest during CM's speech at Chandy's condolence meet

After the mike malfunctioned during Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at the memorial service for Oommen Chandy on Monday, Kerala Police took an odd action and registered a case. The Cantonment police have registered a suo moto case in the incident. A section of CPM leaders accused the Congress of insulting the Chief Minister even though he accepted the invitation and participated. Minister VN Vasavan had yesterday criticized the activists for shouting slogans when the Chief Minister stood up to deliver his speech.