Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel stated that women-led development is key to achieving Viksit Bharat 2047. He praised the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, a bill for 33% women's reservation, as a historic milestone that will transform Indian politics.

CM Patel: Women-led Development Key for Viksit Bharat 2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while presiding over the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' in Gandhinagar, said that women-led development will help achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by strengthening women's participation. He added that the Prime Minister is committed to implementing the bill on time to ensure 33 per cent representation of women from State Assemblies to Parliament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Gujarat government, he stated that the decisive role of women in the policy-making process will bring greater sensitivity, transparency, and balance in governance.

The Chief Minister said that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed in 2023 is a historic milestone in 21st-century India. He added that the Act, approved by both Houses of Parliament, is not just a women's reservation law but a landmark step that will transform the political landscape.

He said that the Prime Minister is taking a major step for women's empowerment through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, for which a three-day special session of Parliament will be held. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that, as women have always held a respected place in Indian culture, this Act will take them to new heights.

Gujarat: A Pioneer in Women-Centric Policies

Chief Minister proudly stated that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Gujarat has always been a pioneer in women-centric policies and women's empowerment. The success of the revolution in the animal husbandry and dairy sector in the state is largely due to the significant contribution of hardworking women. Inspired by this, a decade ago, women were given 50 percent reservation in the Panchayati Raj system in the state, providing them a decisive role in local self-governance.

The Chief Minister highlighted the role of various schemes for the socio-economic upliftment of women under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister and stated that lakhs of women have become self-reliant and established their unique identity as micro-entrepreneurs through Sakhi Mandals.

Many women-centric schemes, such as the protective cover of PMJAY against serious illnesses and smoke-free kitchens through the Ujjwala Yojana, have improved their health and standard of living. For the poor and middle class, this PMJAY scheme is a blessing, under which the government also provides Rs. 300 assistance for returning home after treatment. Through schemes like Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi, crores of women in the country have gained economic independence and a dignified life. He said that every Central Government scheme focuses on the dignity of the citizen, adding that these welfare efforts have helped around 25 crore people rise out of poverty.

With the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas and Sauno Prayas', the Chief Minister expressed confidence that women's power will move forward shoulder to shoulder in building Viksit Gujarat and Viksit Bharat. Regarding the determination of women's power, the Chief Minister stated that in any role within the family, whether as a mother, daughter, or wife, women always stand firm. As a result of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, they will now contribute to the development of the state and the nation, and the goal of 'Viksit Gujarat' for a Viksit Bharat will also be achieved.

Perspectives from Women Leaders

Mayor Meera Patel on Governance and Development

Expressing her views at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, Gandhinagar Mayor Meera Patel stated that, along with the important role of local self-government institutions in the development of the state, women's contribution in this development journey has been that of a guiding force. Today, women in the state are actively progressing in education, health, industry, services, startups, and governance, and are not only advancing their own development but also contributing to the overall progress of the state.

Women have performed excellently in areas such as sanitation, health, water management, education, and social development, and in this context, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic and direction-setting step. This Act provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies.

On this occasion, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, she stated that under his visionary leadership, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be implemented, which will become a historic effort to provide women with equal and empowered participation in the decision-making process. This law is not just about increasing numbers but about bringing qualitative change in the lives of women.

Padma Shri Ramilaben Gamit on Grassroots Impact

On this occasion, Padma Shri awardee Ramilaben Gamit stated that when women receive proper opportunities and encouragement, they can bring revolutionary changes in society. Despite a rural background and limited education, she has so far operationalised around 162 self-help groups. Through these groups, women are being economically empowered by providing training in masonry work, tailoring, beauty parlour skills, and making the best out of waste. In addition, she has been making dedicated efforts to ensure that the benefits of government schemes such as cleanliness campaigns and Sukanya Samriddhi reach women at the grassroots level.

MLA Ritaben Patel on Political Empowerment

Gandhinagar North MLA Smt. Ritaben Patel emphasised the importance of women's rights and dignity and stated that the role of women's power is indispensable in the holistic development of society. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Gujarat has always been at the forefront in encouraging women in education, health, and employment sectors. In the ongoing local self-government elections in Gujarat, women are contesting in large numbers, which is a matter of pride for the state.

She expressed confidence that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, women's empowerment will gain further momentum, and women are proving their talent in the political sphere as well. Furthermore, appreciating the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' implemented under the leadership of the Prime Minister, she said that 33 per cent reservation has opened a new path for women's political participation. This Act is not just a law but a powerful instrument of social transformation. With the resolve of 'Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Samaj, Sashakt Rashtra' (Empowered Women, Empowered Society, Empowered Nation), she called upon every woman to become self-reliant and contribute to nation-building.

FICCI Chairperson Usha Jaiswal on Entrepreneurship

On this occasion, emphasising women's empowerment and global business vision, FICCI Women Wing Ahmedabad Chairperson Usha Jaiswal stated that business for women is not just a means of earning profit but a way to create value and connect with society. Indian women entrepreneurs have the full potential to compete at the global level. Today, women are not just participants but leaders and change-makers.

At the event, BAOU Vice Chancellor Dr. Ami Upadhyay, entrepreneur Tripti Jain, Paru Jaykrishna, along with a large number of women from various fields and members of Sakhi Mandals, were present. (ANI)