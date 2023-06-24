Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Fake degree certificate case: Accused Nikhil Thomas nabbed in Kottayam

    Kerala News LIVE: Fake degree certificate in MSM College case : The former SFI area secretary Nikhil Thomas was arrested at the Kottayam KSRTC bus depot. He was absconding for the last five days after police filed a case against him. 

    Kerala news LIVE 24 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    8.40 AM: Fake degree certificate case: Accused Nikhil Thomas nabbed in Kottayam

    Former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, who is accused of producing a fake degree certificate to grab a seat for M.Com at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College was held in the wee hours of Saturday in Kottayam.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 8:49 AM IST
