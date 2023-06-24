Kerala News LIVE: Fake degree certificate case: Accused Nikhil Thomas nabbed in Kottayam
Kerala News LIVE: Fake degree certificate in MSM College case : The former SFI area secretary Nikhil Thomas was arrested at the Kottayam KSRTC bus depot. He was absconding for the last five days after police filed a case against him.
8.40 AM:
Former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, who is accused of producing a fake degree certificate to grab a seat for M.Com at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College was held in the wee hours of Saturday in Kottayam.