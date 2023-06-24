Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Certificate forgery case: Court grants bail to accused and former SFI leader K Vidya

    Maharaja's college certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya was granted bail by the Manarkkad Munsiff Magistrate Court on Saturday (June 24) in a case registered by Agali police. 

    Certificate forgery case: Court grants bail to accused and former SFI leader K Vidya anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    Palakkad: Former SFI leader and accused in experience certificate forgery for a job was granted bail by the Manarkkad Munsiff magistrate court on Saturday (June 24). The court granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties in a case registered by the Agali police. The court directed Vidya to be present before the investigating officer every two weeks. Vidya has to submit her passport and cannot leave Kerala. However, in another forgery case, the Nileswaram police can take Vidya into custody, noted the court.

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody till July 6

    In the bail application, Vidya stated that she is a woman and that she should be given bail considering her health and age. Vidya argued that there was no need for her to forge the certificate as she was a rank holder in Maharaja's College.

    Vidya has admitted to falsifying the paper, the prosecution informed the magistrate. When the court asked about the fictitious seal, the prosecution claimed that she had destroyed the original. The prosecution claimed that Vidya had turned to online resources to obtain the fake seal and documents.

    The police located her at Meppayyur in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening (June 21) after 15 days of filing a case against her as Vidya was absconding. 

    Based on complaints made by the principals of Karinthalam Arts and Science College in Neeleswaram near Kasaragod and Attappady Government College in Palakkad, Vidya has been charged under non-bailable sections for allegedly attending a job interview for a guest lecturer position using forged documents. Ernakulam Central police have also filed a case against her based on a complaint filed by Maharaja's College.

    The accused has been charged under IPC Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine).

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
