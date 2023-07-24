Kerala News Highlights: Rain update: Orange alert sounded in four districts

4.45 PM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attends commemoration event of late Congress leader Oommen Chandy

3.02 PM: Rain update: Orange alert sounded in four districts

IMD has predicted heavy and isolated rainfall in Kerala. An orange alert has been announced in the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod and Wayanad. A yellow alert has also been declared in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

1.54 PM: Man hacks to death his grandparents in Thrissur

An elderly couple identified as Abdullahkutty (65) and his wife Jamila (60), natives of Vadakkekkad were hacked to death by their grandson Akmal in Thrissur on Monday morning. The accused has been arrested by the police. According to the police, the accused was undergoing treatment for mental issues. The bodies were sent for post-mortem after the inquest proceedings.

1.04 PM: Youth's palm chopped off in Adimali; accused arrested

A furniture worker Vijayaraj's palm was chopped off at Adimali Polinjappalam Elamplakal on Sunday evening. The accused Binu, a native of Polinjappalam was arrested by the police. As per reports, a scuffle between the two over financial dealings led to the attack. An emergency surgery was conducted and the condition of Vijayaraj is stable now.

11.34 AM: Harshina medical negligence case: Scissors in stomach belong to Kozhikode Medical College hospital; Report

In a big relief to Harshina, the latest police report proved that a pair of forceps left in her abdomen belonged Kozhikode Medical College hospital. Two doctors and two nurses have been involved in the medical negligence case where the scissors were left in her abdomen following a cesarean section operation. The incident happened during Harshina's third delivery at the Kozhikode MCH in 2017 and was removed in 2022.

11.10 AM: Idukki Deputy Tehsildar found dead in his residence

Idukki Deputy Tehsildar Abdul Salam (46) was found dead at his residence in Karunagapally on Sunday (July 23) night. The house owner spotted the body at around 10.00 pm. The deceased reportedly died after vomiting blood. Abdul Salam relocated to Idukki just 20 days before. The preliminary conclusion is that cardiac arrest was the cause of death.

10.38 AM: Three arrested for moral policing in Kasaragod

Kasaragod police arrested three people in connection with a case of moral policing. The three accused arrested are Abdul Mansoor, Afiq and Mohammad Nisar in the incident. They allegedly detained a group of six including three women who were returning from a Bekal Fort visit. They had come for a birthday celebration of one among them. A case has been filed against them under the sections of restraining, gang assault etc.

8.53 AM: Tragic! Siblings die after drowning in water-logged pit in Kozhikode

In a tragic incident, two siblings from Kozhikode lost their lives after drowning in a water-logged pit. The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Aadi (14) and Muhammad Ashir (7).

Read more: Kerala: Siblings drown in water-logged pit in Kozhikode

8.45 AM: Commemoration event to honour late former CM Oommen Chandy today; Pinarayi Vijayan to attend

KPCC will organise a commemoration event today to honour the late former CM and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also attend the event in Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.

8.34 AM: Rain update: Yellow alert in 9 districts; Holiday for schools in 3 districts

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today and a yellow alert has been sounded in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. At the same time, educational institutions will remain closed in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.