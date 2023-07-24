Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News Highlights: Rain update: Orange alert sounded in four districts

    Kerala News HIGHLIGHTS: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in Kerala. 

    Kerala News Live 24 July 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 8:34 AM IST

    4.45 PM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attends commemoration event of late Congress leader Oommen Chandy

    3.02 PM: Rain update: Orange alert sounded in four districts

    IMD has predicted heavy and isolated rainfall in Kerala. An orange alert has been announced in the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod and Wayanad. A yellow alert has also been declared in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

    1.54 PM: Man hacks to death his grandparents in Thrissur

    An elderly couple identified as  Abdullahkutty (65) and his wife Jamila (60), natives of Vadakkekkad were hacked to death by their grandson Akmal in Thrissur on Monday morning. The accused has been arrested by the police. According to the police, the accused was undergoing treatment for mental issues. The bodies were sent for post-mortem after the inquest proceedings.

    1.04 PM: Youth's palm chopped off in Adimali; accused arrested

    A furniture worker Vijayaraj's palm was chopped off at Adimali Polinjappalam Elamplakal on Sunday evening. The accused Binu, a native of Polinjappalam was arrested by the police. As per reports, a scuffle between the two over financial dealings led to the attack. An emergency surgery was conducted and the condition of Vijayaraj is stable now.

    11.34 AM: Harshina medical negligence case: Scissors in stomach belong to Kozhikode Medical College hospital; Report

    In a big relief to Harshina, the latest police report proved that a pair of forceps left in her abdomen belonged Kozhikode Medical College hospital. Two doctors and two nurses have been involved in the medical negligence case where the scissors were left in her abdomen following a cesarean section operation. The incident happened during Harshina's third delivery at the Kozhikode MCH in 2017 and was removed in 2022.

    11.10 AM: Idukki Deputy Tehsildar found dead in his residence

    Idukki Deputy Tehsildar Abdul Salam (46) was found dead at his residence in Karunagapally on Sunday (July 23) night. The house owner spotted the body at around 10.00 pm. The deceased reportedly died after vomiting blood. Abdul Salam relocated to Idukki just 20 days before. The preliminary conclusion is that cardiac arrest was the cause of death. 

    10.38 AM: Three arrested for moral policing in Kasaragod

    Kasaragod police arrested three people in connection with a case of moral policing. The three accused arrested are Abdul Mansoor, Afiq and Mohammad Nisar in the incident. They allegedly detained a group of six including three women who were returning from a Bekal Fort visit. They had come for a birthday celebration of one among them. A case has been filed against them under the sections of restraining, gang assault etc.

    8.53 AM: Tragic! Siblings die after drowning in water-logged pit in Kozhikode

    In a tragic incident, two siblings from Kozhikode lost their lives after drowning in a water-logged pit. The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Aadi (14) and Muhammad Ashir (7).

    Read more: Kerala: Siblings drown in water-logged pit in Kozhikode

    8.45 AM: Commemoration event to honour late former CM Oommen Chandy today; Pinarayi Vijayan to attend

    KPCC will organise a commemoration event today to honour the late former CM and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also attend the event in Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    8.34 AM: Rain update: Yellow alert in 9 districts; Holiday for schools in 3 districts

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today and a yellow alert has been sounded in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. At the same time, educational institutions will remain closed in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

    Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

    Mega fraud ring involving Chinese handlers unearthed: 15,000 Indians targeted in Rs 700 crore scam snt

    Mega fraud ring involving Chinese handlers unearthed: 15,000 Indians targeted in Rs 700 crore scam

    How HAL silenced critics who predicted doom for it 5 years ago

    How HAL silenced critics who predicted doom for it 5 years ago

    Ten new liquor shops reopened in Kerala, 15 more soon anr

    Ten new liquor shops reopened in Kerala, 15 more soon

    Countdown begins: India to launch seven satellites from Singapore on July 30; check details AJR

    Countdown begins: India to launch seven satellites from Singapore on July 30; check details

    Recent Stories

    Touching moment! Viral video captures chimpanzee washing photographer's hands after drinking water anr

    Touching moment! Viral video captures chimpanzee washing photographer's hands after drinking water

    Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

    Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

    Mega fraud ring involving Chinese handlers unearthed: 15,000 Indians targeted in Rs 700 crore scam snt

    Mega fraud ring involving Chinese handlers unearthed: 15,000 Indians targeted in Rs 700 crore scam

    How HAL silenced critics who predicted doom for it 5 years ago

    How HAL silenced critics who predicted doom for it 5 years ago

    Uorfi Javed fights with onlooker on 'moral policing' her over 'disrespectful outfit'; fans say 'it's her choice' RBA

    Uorfi Javed fights with man on 'moral policing' her over 'disrespectful outfit'; fans say 'it's her choice'

    Recent Videos

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon