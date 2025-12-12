Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Orunodoi 3.0 in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), providing Rs 1,250 monthly to 4.12 lakh families. The scheme aims to strengthen the grassroots economy and boost women's socio-economic empowerment.

Orunodoi 3.0 Launched in BTR

In a move to strengthen the grassroots economy across the state and stimulate socio-economic empowerment of women, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched Orunodoi 3.0 in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) at an event held at Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

Orunodoi 3.0 for the five districts of BTR have been rolled out to provide Rs 1,250 monthly financial support to 4.12 lakh families in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that Orunodoi 3.0 was launched in other districts of the State on October 7. However, due to the BTC elections, the scheme could not be implemented in BTR.

Beneficiary Distribution Across BTR Districts

Recalling his promise to the people during the election campaign in BTC that the benefits of Orunodoi and the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) would be provided after the elections in line with the rest of the state, Sarma informed that after discussions with BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, the decision was taken to extend Orunodoi benefits to 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of BTR. "As a result, 1,20,854 beneficiaries in Kokrajhar, 60,676 in Baksa, 60,545 in Chirang, 61,578 in Tamulpur, and 1,09,034 in Udalguri will receive benefits under the Orunodoi scheme. For the first time in BTR, around 4.5 lakh women will be able to avail the benefits of Orunodoi," the Chief Minister said.

Empowering Women Across Assam

Stating that currently 38 lakh women in Assam have been brought under the ambit of Orunodoi, the Chief Minister stated that the scheme has significantly empowered women in the state. He said that earlier, managing household expenses was difficult for many women.

"However, with the introduction of Orunodoi and consequent financial support of Rs 1,250 through DBT in their bank accounts on the 10th of every month, it has led to an enhancement of their socio-economic status. ... As a result, women no longer need to depend on anyone else to run their households," the Chief Minister said. He said that such a comprehensive scheme like Orunodoi for the poor had never been envisaged and implemented in Assam earlier, and that women from all communities, irrespective of caste or religion, are benefiting from Orunodoi and helping them to march toward socio-economic self-sufficiency.

Additional Financial Support Initiatives

The Chief Minister further informed that by January 20, women of BTR will receive cheques of Rs 10,000 under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, stating that the distribution has already begun in Tamulpur. He, moreover, said that the seed capital under MMUA will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Gossaigaon on December 13 and at Dotma on December 17.

'Nijut Moina' Scheme for Students

Referring to the 'Nijut Moina' scheme under which financial assistance was provided to girl students in colleges, he stated that a similar scheme for students would be announced on 1 January.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, PHED Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, MLAs Rabiram Narzary, Lawrence Islary, Jiron Basumatary, former minister Pramila Rani Brahma, along with several dignitaries and senior officials, were present on the occasion.