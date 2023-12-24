Kerala News LIVE: Grade SI found hanging in Ernakulam

10.30 AM: Grade SI found hanging in Ernakulam

A grade S.I. was found hanging in Ernakulam. SI Shibu of Njarakkal station allegedly hanged himself. He was being treated for liver disease. Police say that he was consuming excessive alcohol the other day. He was found dead in his house in Thathapilli, Varappuzha.

10.10 AM: Ministers Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil resign as part of cabinet reshuffle

Transport Minister Antony Raju and Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil resigned on Sunday (Dec 24) after meeting the Chief Minister at Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram. They resigned from the post as part of the cabinet reshuffle.

9.20 AM: Traffic jam witnessed at Thamarassery Churam

Around 6.30 am, a tourist bus broke down and caused a traffic jam at Thamarassery Churam (pass). Traffic was disrupted for half an hour. Meanwhile, a lorry came in the wrong direction and aggravated the traffic jam.

9.00 AM: Calf killed in suspected tiger attack in Wayanad

It is suspected that a tiger bit a calf in Wayanad Batheri's CeeCee. An eight-month-old calf was killed and eaten reportedly. The forest department is inspecting the footprints of the tiger.

8.30 AM: Sabarimala witnesses huge footfall of devotees; Over 97,000 pilgrims reached shrine yesterday

A huge rush of devotees continues at Sabarimala temple. The official estimate is that around 97,000 Ayyappa devotees visited the shrine yesterday alone. The flow of devotees is also continuing through Pullumedu-Kananapatha. Due to the rush of devotees, strict restrictions have been imposed at the Pampa. Meanwhile, if there is an increase in traffic in the coming hours, there is a possibility of vehicle restrictions in many parts of the district. The official estimate is that 21000 devotees have climbed the pathinettampadi till 6 am today.

8.06 AM: Man dies in accident in Palakkad

A man who was travelling on a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car in Chittur, Palakkad. In the impact, his body was severed and he died on the spot and his bike was completely gutted. The deceased has been identified as Manikandan (43) of Nalleppilly. The accident happened around 3.45 am. The preliminary conclusion is that the excessive speed of the car caused the accident.

8.00 AM: CM's gunman among 5 named as accused for beating protestors in Alappuzha

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman Anil and security officer Sandeep have been named as accused among five others in the case of beating Youth Congress protestors for waving black flags in Alappuzha.

