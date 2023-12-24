Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Grade SI found hanging in Ernakulam

    Kerala News LIVE: Grade SI found hanging in Ernakulam

    Kerala news live 24 december 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    10.30 AM: Grade SI found hanging in Ernakulam

    A grade S.I. was found hanging in Ernakulam. SI Shibu of Njarakkal station allegedly hanged himself. He was being treated for liver disease. Police say that he was consuming excessive alcohol the other day. He was found dead in his house in Thathapilli, Varappuzha.

    10.10 AM: Ministers Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil resign as part of cabinet reshuffle

    Transport Minister Antony Raju and Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil resigned on Sunday (Dec 24) after meeting the Chief Minister at Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram. They resigned from the post as part of the cabinet reshuffle. 

    Read More: Kerala: Ministers Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil resign for cabinet reshuffle

    9.20 AM: Traffic jam witnessed at Thamarassery Churam

     Around 6.30 am, a tourist bus broke down and caused a traffic jam at Thamarassery Churam (pass). Traffic was disrupted for half an hour. Meanwhile, a lorry came in the wrong direction and aggravated the traffic jam.

    9.00 AM: Calf killed in suspected tiger attack in Wayanad

    It is suspected that a tiger bit a calf in Wayanad Batheri's CeeCee. An eight-month-old calf was killed and eaten reportedly. The forest department is inspecting the footprints of the tiger.

    8.30 AM: Sabarimala witnesses huge footfall of devotees; Over 97,000 pilgrims reached shrine yesterday

    A huge rush of devotees continues at Sabarimala temple. The official estimate is that around 97,000 Ayyappa devotees visited the shrine yesterday alone. The flow of devotees is also continuing through Pullumedu-Kananapatha. Due to the rush of devotees, strict restrictions have been imposed at the Pampa. Meanwhile, if there is an increase in traffic in the coming hours, there is a possibility of vehicle restrictions in many parts of the district. The official estimate is that 21000 devotees have climbed the pathinettampadi till 6 am today.

    8.06 AM: Man dies in accident in Palakkad

    A man who was travelling on a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car in Chittur, Palakkad. In the impact, his body was severed and he died on the spot and his bike was completely gutted. The deceased has been identified as Manikandan (43) of Nalleppilly. The accident happened around 3.45 am. The preliminary conclusion is that the excessive speed of the car caused the accident.

    8.00 AM: CM's gunman among 5 named as accused for beating protestors in Alappuzha

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman Anil and security officer Sandeep have been named as accused among five others in the case of beating Youth Congress protestors for waving black flags in Alappuzha.

    Read More: Kerala CM's gunman, security officer among five named as accused for lathi-charging Youth Congress workers
     

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Ministers Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil resign for cabinet reshuffle anr

    Kerala: Ministers Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil resign for cabinet reshuffle

    Karnataka government announces budget-friendly Indira Canteen at Bengaluru Airport, offers meals at Rs 10 vkp

    Karnataka government announces budget-friendly Indira Canteen at Bengaluru Airport, offers meals at Rs 10

    Kerala: Newborn baby found dead inside bucket in Thrissur; autopsy today anr

    Kerala: Newborn baby found dead inside bucket in Thrissur; autopsy today

    IIT Kanpur professor dies of cardiac arrest while giving speech at alumni meet gcw

    IIT Kanpur professor dies of cardiac arrest while giving speech at alumni meet

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-631 December 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-631 December 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Kannappa Vishnu Manchu shares this big update about Mohan Babu starrer; Read on ATG

    Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu shares this big update about Mohan Babu starrer; Read on

    Kerala: Ministers Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil resign for cabinet reshuffle anr

    Kerala: Ministers Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil resign for cabinet reshuffle

    Karnataka government announces budget-friendly Indira Canteen at Bengaluru Airport, offers meals at Rs 10 vkp

    Karnataka government announces budget-friendly Indira Canteen at Bengaluru Airport, offers meals at Rs 10

    Football Luke Shaw issues strong warning as Manchester United faces crisis after West Ham loss osf

    Luke Shaw issues strong warning as Manchester United faces crisis after West Ham loss

    Kerala: Newborn baby found dead inside bucket in Thrissur; autopsy today anr

    Kerala: Newborn baby found dead inside bucket in Thrissur; autopsy today

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon