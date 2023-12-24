Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Ministers Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil resign for cabinet reshuffle

    Kerala cabinet reshuffle: Transport Minister Antony Raju and Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil resigned from their positions on Sunday (Dec 24) after meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Thiruvananthapuram: Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil and Transport Minister Antony Raju have resigned from their positions as part of the second Pinarayi government's cabinet reshuffle. The two came to the chief minister's Cliff House on Sunday to tender their resignations. K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran will make up the government as a result of their resignations. The sworn-in of the new ministers is scheduled for December 29. Today's LDF meeting will decide on the course of action.

    Following the last Assembly elections, a consensus was reached that the two LDF constituent parties would transfer their positions to the other two after the administration had been in power for 2.5 years.

    As per this agreement, Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) is to take over Antony Raju of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress's post and portfolio in the transport department. Similarly, Kadannappalli of Congress (S) will take over as minister of ports, archaeology, and museums from INL minister Ahmed Devarkovil.

    The outgoing ministers conveyed their gratitude for the chance to work for the people under the Pinarayi administration. "Stepping down after disbursing the delayed pay of KSRTC personnel," said Antony Raju.
     

